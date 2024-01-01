Salad wrap in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve salad wrap
More about Nashville Sunflower Cafe
Nashville Sunflower Cafe
2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville
|Chik'n Salad Wrap
|$10.50
Your choice of Spinach Tortilla, Wheat Tortilla, or Gluten-free Tortilla filled with spring mix, freshly diced tomatoes, shredded carrots and our signature Chickpea Chik’n Salad, drizzled with “Honee” Mustard Dressing. Vegan, Gluten-Free (with gf tortilla)
More about Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown
Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown
1520 Division St, Nashville
|Tofu Wrap Salad
|$16.00
Chopped tofu with red and green onions, lime juice and rice powder. Served with rice
More about Tennfold
Tennfold
2408 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Chicken Salad Wrap YO
|$14.00
smoked chicken | celery | apple | onion | walnuts | mayo | lemon | lettuce | tomato | pickle | spinach wrap
More about the GreenHouse - 2211 Bandywood Dr
the GreenHouse - 2211 Bandywood Dr
2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$12.00
Comes with house chips & pickles carrots, option to add another side. wheat tortilla, our tarragon almond chicken salad, lettuce, avocado, sprouts