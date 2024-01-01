Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad wrap in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve salad wrap

Nashville Sunflower Cafe image

 

Nashville Sunflower Cafe

2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chik'n Salad Wrap$10.50
Your choice of Spinach Tortilla, Wheat Tortilla, or Gluten-free Tortilla filled with spring mix, freshly diced tomatoes, shredded carrots and our signature Chickpea Chik’n Salad, drizzled with “Honee” Mustard Dressing. Vegan, Gluten-Free (with gf tortilla)
More about Nashville Sunflower Cafe
Corner Pub Bellevue image

 

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP$12.00
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
Item pic

 

Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown

1520 Division St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tofu Wrap Salad$16.00
Chopped tofu with red and green onions, lime juice and rice powder. Served with rice
More about Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown
Tennfold image

 

Tennfold

2408 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Wrap YO$14.00
smoked chicken | celery | apple | onion | walnuts | mayo | lemon | lettuce | tomato | pickle | spinach wrap
More about Tennfold
Consumer pic

 

the GreenHouse - 2211 Bandywood Dr

2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$12.00
Comes with house chips & pickles carrots, option to add another side. wheat tortilla, our tarragon almond chicken salad, lettuce, avocado, sprouts
More about the GreenHouse - 2211 Bandywood Dr
Consumer pic

 

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP$10.00
More about Corner Pub Downtown

