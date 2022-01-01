Salmon in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve salmon
Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
411 51st. Ave, Nashville
|SALMON ALFREDO WITH ROASTED VEGETABLES
|$18.00
Oven grilled Salmon and roasted vegetables tossed in alfredo sauce and served over linguini. Also available in [GF] Penne
12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
2509 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Salmon Sandwich
|$14.00
Pan-seared salmon on a grilled BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|GF #15 Grilled Salmon
|$5.95
grilled salmon, napa slaw, citrus lime crema, pickled fresnos, roasted corn pico, avocado crema, micro cilantro, corn tortilla
|#15 Grilled Salmon
|$5.85
grilled salmon, napa slaw, citrus lime crema, pickled fresnos, roasted corn pico, avocado crema, micro cilantro, corn tortilla
Pinewood
33 Peabody St, Nashville
|Salmon + Brussels
|$26.00
lemon caper brown butter sauce, dukka.
The Eastern Peak
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Ikura (Salmon Roe) Nigiri-
|$3.50
|Salmon Don-
|$18.00
Fresh salmon, salmon aburi, ikura, and salmon roe on a bed of sushi rice
|Sake (Salmon) Sashimi-
|$10.00
SUSHI
Nomzilla! sushi et cetera
1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville
|Salmon Sashimi
|$8.00
|Salmon Maki
|$8.00
|Smoked Salmon Maki
|$8.00
Kalamata's
3764 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville
|Grilled Salmon Plate
|$19.00
|Special Grilled Salmon + Pineapple Salsa
|$21.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Boston Commons
1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville
|Norwegian Salmon
|$23.00
|Honey Dijon Salmon
|$26.00
Rock N Roll Sushi
2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Smoked Salmon
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
|Salmon Roll
|$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
|Fresh Salmon
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
SALADS • SUSHI
NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
1400 51st Ave N, Nashville
|Salmon + Quinoa
|$15.00
Pan seared salmon* over chilled Mediterranean quinoa, red onions and sun-dried tomato pesto.
|Salmon Sandwich
|$14.00
Pan-seared salmon on a grilled BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Southside Grill
6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville
|Scottish Salmon
|$26.00
grilled and topped with a white wine lemon butter sauce on mashed potatoes with green beans.
The Row Kitchen & Pub
110 Lyle Ave, Nashville
|Maple Bourbon Glazed Salmon
|$24.99
bourbon sweet potatoes, snap beans
The Rollout by Slim + Husky's
1006 Buchanan St, Nashville
|Smoking Herb with Salmon
|$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Salmon
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|GRILLED SALMON
|$26.00
|SALMON BLT
|$21.00
grilled salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato, wheat bun, chipotle mayonnaise
|SALMON DIP
|$11.00
seasoned aioli, ginger, garlic, red onion, capers, scallion
Roze Pony
5133 Harding Pike, Nashville
|Sloppy Salmon
|$16.00
Salsa Negra, Lemon Aioli & Charred Peppers
|Beet Cured Salmon On Rye
|$15.00
Juniper Dill Whipped Cream Cheese, House Pickles, Radish & Herbs
DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
235 5th Ave N, Nashville
|Salmon Sandwich
|$14.00
Pan-seared salmon on a grilled BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
1701 Fatherland St, Nashville
|Salmon + Quinoa
|$15.00
Pan seared salmon* over chilled Mediterranean quinoa, red onions and sun-dried tomato pesto.
|Salmon Sandwich
|$14.00
Pan-seared salmon on a grilled BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
proper bagel
2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
|smoked salmon toast
|$15.50
fresh smashed avocado, pickled onion, pickled radish and topped with hand-sliced nova scotia salmon.
|nova scotia salmon
|$15.50
flown in from Brooklyn, NY and skillfully hand-sliced to order.
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden
731 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville
|Salmon Burger
|$14.00
House ground Salmon patty, arugula, tomato, and tabasco aioli
Frothy Monkey
200 Hill Ave, Nashville
|Salmon Sandwich
|$14.00
Pan-seared salmon fillet on BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
114 8th Ave. S., Nashville
|Grilled Salmon
|$24.99
Pan seared salmon cooked with a fresh dill and lemon butter. Served with roasted cauliflower, grilled asparagus and topped with creme fraiche.
Fido
1812 21st Ave S, Nashville
|Salmon Reuben
|$14.00
grilled blackened salmon, marble rye, pumpkin seed slaw, 79,000 island dressing (Bob’s name for 1,000 island dressing)
|Smoked Salmon Scramble
|$14.00
two scrambled eggs with smoked salmon, herb cream cheese, onions, and capers. served with breakfast potatoes and toast
|Grilled Salmon
|$10.00
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Slim + Husky's
5056 Broadway Pl, Nashville
|Smoking Herb with Salmon
|$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Salmon
The Eastern Peak
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville
|Sake (Salmon) Nigiri
|$3.00
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$17.50
Grilled Norwegian salmon topped with our teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries (Teriyaki Sauce cannot be gluten free)
|Ikura (Salmon Roe) Nigiri
|$3.00
- 2