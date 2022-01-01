Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve salmon

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave image

 

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave

411 51st. Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SALMON ALFREDO WITH ROASTED VEGETABLES$18.00
Oven grilled Salmon and roasted vegetables tossed in alfredo sauce and served over linguini. Also available in [GF] Penne
More about Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
Salmon Sandwich image

 

12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey

2509 12th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Sandwich$14.00
Pan-seared salmon on a grilled BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
More about 12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
Item pic

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
GF #15 Grilled Salmon$5.95
grilled salmon, napa slaw, citrus lime crema, pickled fresnos, roasted corn pico, avocado crema, micro cilantro, corn tortilla
#15 Grilled Salmon$5.85
grilled salmon, napa slaw, citrus lime crema, pickled fresnos, roasted corn pico, avocado crema, micro cilantro, corn tortilla
More about Assembly Food Hall
Item pic

 

Pinewood

33 Peabody St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon + Brussels$26.00
lemon caper brown butter sauce, dukka.
More about Pinewood
The Eastern Peak image

 

The Eastern Peak

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ikura (Salmon Roe) Nigiri-$3.50
Salmon Don-$18.00
Fresh salmon, salmon aburi, ikura, and salmon roe on a bed of sushi rice
Sake (Salmon) Sashimi-$10.00
More about The Eastern Peak
Nomzilla! sushi et cetera image

SUSHI

Nomzilla! sushi et cetera

1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Sashimi$8.00
Salmon Maki$8.00
Smoked Salmon Maki$8.00
More about Nomzilla! sushi et cetera
Kalamata's image

 

Kalamata's

3764 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.7 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Plate$19.00
Special Grilled Salmon + Pineapple Salsa$21.00
More about Kalamata's
Epice image

 

Epice

2902 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (4220 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Samak$20.00
More about Epice
Boston Commons image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Boston Commons

1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1261 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Norwegian Salmon$23.00
Honey Dijon Salmon$26.00
More about Boston Commons
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
Salmon Roll$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Fresh Salmon
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI

The Eastern Peak

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sake [Salmon] N-$3.50
Salmon Don-$18.50
Fresh salmon, salmon aburi, ikura(salmon roe), and on a bed of sushi rice
Salmon Teriyaki Bento-$24.50
Grilled Norwegian salmon, teriyaki sauce, mixed greens, Japanese side dishes, served with a side of Jasmine rice and miso soup
More about The Eastern Peak
Item pic

 

NATIONS - Frothy Monkey

1400 51st Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon + Quinoa$15.00
Pan seared salmon* over chilled Mediterranean quinoa, red onions and sun-dried tomato pesto.
Salmon Sandwich$14.00
Pan-seared salmon on a grilled BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
More about NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Southside Grill

6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville

Avg 5 (1321 reviews)
Takeout
Scottish Salmon$26.00
grilled and topped with a white wine lemon butter sauce on mashed potatoes with green beans.
More about Southside Grill
The Row Kitchen & Pub image

 

The Row Kitchen & Pub

110 Lyle Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maple Bourbon Glazed Salmon$24.99
bourbon sweet potatoes, snap beans
More about The Row Kitchen & Pub
Smoking Herb with Salmon image

 

The Rollout by Slim + Husky's

1006 Buchanan St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoking Herb with Salmon$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Salmon
More about The Rollout by Slim + Husky's
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED SALMON$26.00
SALMON BLT$21.00
grilled salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato, wheat bun, chipotle mayonnaise
SALMON DIP$11.00
seasoned aioli, ginger, garlic, red onion, capers, scallion
More about Green Hills Grille
Roze Pony image

 

Roze Pony

5133 Harding Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (214 reviews)
Takeout
Sloppy Salmon$16.00
Salsa Negra, Lemon Aioli & Charred Peppers
Beet Cured Salmon On Rye$15.00
Juniper Dill Whipped Cream Cheese, House Pickles, Radish & Herbs
More about Roze Pony
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Avocado Roll$9.00
Scottish Salmon Sushi$6.00
Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll$9.00
More about Assembly Food Hall
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

1610 21st Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
Salmon Roll$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Fresh Salmon
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Salmon Sandwich image

 

DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

235 5th Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Sandwich$14.00
Pan-seared salmon on a grilled BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
More about DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
Item pic

 

EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

1701 Fatherland St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon + Quinoa$15.00
Pan seared salmon* over chilled Mediterranean quinoa, red onions and sun-dried tomato pesto.
Salmon Sandwich$14.00
Pan-seared salmon on a grilled BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
More about EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
Thai Esane Nashville image

 

Thai Esane Nashville

1520 Division St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Curry$18.00
More about Thai Esane Nashville
Consumer pic

 

proper bagel

2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
smoked salmon toast$15.50
fresh smashed avocado, pickled onion, pickled radish and topped with hand-sliced nova scotia salmon.
nova scotia salmon$15.50
flown in from Brooklyn, NY and skillfully hand-sliced to order.
More about proper bagel
Item pic

 

The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden

731 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Burger$14.00
House ground Salmon patty, arugula, tomato, and tabasco aioli
More about The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden
Salmon Sandwich image

 

Frothy Monkey

200 Hill Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Sandwich$14.00
Pan-seared salmon fillet on BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
More about Frothy Monkey
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon

114 8th Ave. S., Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1494 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$24.99
Pan seared salmon cooked with a fresh dill and lemon butter. Served with roasted cauliflower, grilled asparagus and topped with creme fraiche.
More about NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
Fido image

 

Fido

1812 21st Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (1854 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Reuben$14.00
grilled blackened salmon, marble rye, pumpkin seed slaw, 79,000 island dressing (Bob’s name for 1,000 island dressing)
Smoked Salmon Scramble$14.00
two scrambled eggs with smoked salmon, herb cream cheese, onions, and capers. served with breakfast potatoes and toast
Grilled Salmon$10.00
More about Fido
Smoking Herb with Salmon image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Slim + Husky's

5056 Broadway Pl, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (57 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoking Herb with Salmon$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Salmon
More about Slim + Husky's
The Eastern Peak image

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sake (Salmon) Nigiri$3.00
Salmon Teriyaki$17.50
Grilled Norwegian salmon topped with our teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries (Teriyaki Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Ikura (Salmon Roe) Nigiri$3.00
More about The Eastern Peak
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South Side Kitchen & Pub

2190 Nolensville Pike Unit A, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$17.00
Lightly Grilled Coho Salmon served with Seasonal Potatoes and Vegetables.
More about South Side Kitchen & Pub

