Salmon rolls in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve salmon rolls
The Eastern Peak - Thompson
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Salmon Roll-
|$6.50
Salmon and scallions
|Spicy Salmon Roll-
|$12.00
Crab, cucumbers, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with spicy salmon aburi and scallions
Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-006 Nashville (Donelson), TN
2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Salmon Roll
|$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
SALADS • SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Gulch
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Salmon Roll-
|$7.50
Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$9.00
|Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll
|$9.00
|Salmon Maki Roll
|$8.00
SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$11.00
Crab, cucumbers, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with spicy salmon aburi and scallions
|Salmon Roll
|$6.50
Salmon and scallions