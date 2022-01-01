Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon rolls in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve salmon rolls

The Eastern Peak image

 

The Eastern Peak - Thompson

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Roll-$6.50
Salmon and scallions
Spicy Salmon Roll-$12.00
Crab, cucumbers, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with spicy salmon aburi and scallions
More about The Eastern Peak - Thompson
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-006 Nashville (Donelson), TN

2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Roll$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-006 Nashville (Donelson), TN
The Eastern Peak image

SALADS • SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Gulch

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Roll-$7.50
More about The Eastern Peak - Gulch
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Avocado Roll$9.00
Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll$9.00
Salmon Maki Roll$8.00
More about Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH
The Eastern Peak image

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Bellevue

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Salmon Roll$11.00
Crab, cucumbers, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with spicy salmon aburi and scallions
Salmon Roll$6.50
Salmon and scallions
More about The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
Item pic

 

Maru Nations

5511 Centennial Blvd., Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Roll$6.95
More about Maru Nations

