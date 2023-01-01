Salmon salad in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve salmon salad
Burger Republic - Gulch
420 11th Avenue South, Nashville
|BBQ Salmon Salad
|$16.00
bbq salmon fillet, tomato, avocado, mixed greens, red onion, shredded carrots & cabbage, housemade BBQ Ranch dressing
proper bagel
2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
|1lb baked salmon salad
|$22.00
by the pound in a container, bagels not included.
|1/2lb baked salmon salad
|$11.00
by the pound in a container, bagels not included.
|baked salmon salad
|$13.50
topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.