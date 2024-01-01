Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve samosa

Thai Esane East - 970 WOODLAND STREET

970 WOODLAND STREET, NASHVILLE

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Samosas$9.00
More about Thai Esane East - 970 WOODLAND STREET
Taj Indian Restaurant - 412 Harding Place, Suite 101

412 Harding Place, Suite 101, Nashville

TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Samosa$4.99
Two crispy fried turnovers deliciously filled with mildly spiced potatoes and green peas.
Meat Samosa$6.99
Two crispy fried turnovers filled with ground chicken.
Samosa Chaat$8.99
Chaat is served by adding a plate full of peas, masala, and smashed samosa with freshly cut veggie toppings.
More about Taj Indian Restaurant - 412 Harding Place, Suite 101

