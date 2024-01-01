Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sausage rolls in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve sausage rolls

Item pic

 

Red Perch

4101 Charlotte Ave Suite G120, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Take and Bake Sausage Roll$10.00
More about Red Perch
Item pic

 

Slice of Italy

2123 Belcourt Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sausage Roll$14.00
Stuffed with Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella. A savory roll perfect for any meal.
More about Slice of Italy

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Pitas

Mozzarella Sticks

Apple Fritters

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Veggie Salad

Brownie Sundaes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Gallatin

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 2.5 (15 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (47 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1363 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (253 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (104 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston