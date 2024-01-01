Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sausage rolls in
Nashville
/
Nashville
/
Sausage Rolls
Nashville restaurants that serve sausage rolls
Red Perch
4101 Charlotte Ave Suite G120, Nashville
No reviews yet
Take and Bake Sausage Roll
$10.00
More about Red Perch
Slice of Italy
2123 Belcourt Ave, Nashville
No reviews yet
Sausage Roll
$14.00
Stuffed with Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella. A savory roll perfect for any meal.
More about Slice of Italy
