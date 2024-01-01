Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve short ribs

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe

555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Short Rib Sandwich$13.50
Free range egg, braised short rib, pickled veggies, mixed greens, black pepper aioli on a homemade focaccia roll
Braised Short Rib Sandwich$14.40
Free range egg, mixed greens, pickled veggies, black pepper aioli, homemade focaccia bun
More about D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
Common Ground Bar and Eatery - Sylvan Park

4001 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Short Rib Lettuce Wraps$17.00
braised short rib, korean bbq, pickled slaw
More about Common Ground Bar and Eatery - Sylvan Park
Mary's Old Fashioned Pit Bar-B-Que

1106 Jefferson St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Plate$22.00
w/ 2 sides of your choice, bread, sauce & pickles
More about Mary's Old Fashioned Pit Bar-B-Que

