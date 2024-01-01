Short ribs in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve short ribs
More about D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville
|Braised Short Rib Sandwich
|$13.50
Free range egg, braised short rib, pickled veggies, mixed greens, black pepper aioli on a homemade focaccia roll
More about Common Ground Bar and Eatery - Sylvan Park
Common Ground Bar and Eatery - Sylvan Park
4001 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville
|Short Rib Lettuce Wraps
|$17.00
braised short rib, korean bbq, pickled slaw