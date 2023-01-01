Shrimp burritos in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
530 Church Street, Nashville
|Shrimp Burrito
|$10.75
Flour tortilla filled with fresh seasoned & grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Shrimp Burrito
|$10.25
Flour tortilla filled with fresh seasoned & grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
Cinco De Mayo -West End - 2032 West End Avenue
2032 West End Avenue, Nashville
|(27)SHRIMP California Burrito
|$13.50