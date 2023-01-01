Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp burritos in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Burrito$10.75
Flour tortilla filled with fresh seasoned & grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Burrito$10.25
Flour tortilla filled with fresh seasoned & grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
Cinco De Mayo -West End - 2032 West End Avenue

2032 West End Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
(27)SHRIMP California Burrito$13.50
More about Cinco De Mayo -West End - 2032 West End Avenue
FRENCH FRIES

Cinco de Mayo Whitebridge

358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
(24) Shrimp Fajita Burrito$14.75
More about Cinco de Mayo Whitebridge

