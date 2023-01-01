Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
(31) Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla$15.40
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
TACOS 1989 - Nashville image

 

Tacos 1989

600 9th ave suite 100, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Shrimp fajita$14.89
2 shrimp fajita tacos$14.89
More about Tacos 1989
Habanero Grill image

 

Habanero Grill

2543 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken, Steak & Shrimp Fajitas$20.90
Chicken, Steak & Shrimp Fajitas served with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas
More about Habanero Grill
Main pic

 

Taco Mamacita - Nashville - 1234 6th Avenue North

1234 6th Avenue North, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mezcal Shrimp Fajitas$19.99
served with pickled fresno chiles and mango salsa
More about Taco Mamacita - Nashville - 1234 6th Avenue North
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cinco de Mayo Whitebridge

358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fajitas (2)$35.99
Shrimp Fajitas (1)$19.60
(31) Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla$15.40
More about Cinco de Mayo Whitebridge

