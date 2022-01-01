Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp quesadillas in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Quesadilla$10.99
Seasoned grilled shrimp & melted cheese nestled between flour tortillas and grilled with a side of pico de gallo
Shrimp Quesadilla$10.99
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pico de gallo and our own secret sauce
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Quesadilla$10.99
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pico de gallo and our own secret sauce
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville

5104 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Quesadilla$10.25
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pico de gallo and our own secret sauce
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
(16) Shrimp Quesadilla$10.25
(9)Quesadilla Shrimp$6.99
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge

358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
(31) Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla$14.50
More about Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge

