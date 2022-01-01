Shrimp rolls in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
More about Pinewood
Pinewood
33 Peabody St, Nashville
|Grilled Shrimp Roll
|$16.00
grilled gulf shrimp, remoulade mayo, jalapeño, bibb lettuce, brown butter, split top roll.
More about The Eastern Peak
The Eastern Peak
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Thai Spicy Shrimp Roll-
|$16.00
Tuna, mango, and asparagus; topped with boiled shrimp, avocado, and thai basil spicy sauce
|Crunchy Shrimp Roll-
|$11.00
Shrimp tempura, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and tempura batter flakes
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
|Spicy Shrimp Roll
|$7.80
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
More about The Eastern Peak
SALADS • SUSHI
The Eastern Peak
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Crunchy Shrimp Roll-
|$12.00
Shrimp tempura, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and tempura batter flakes
|Tiger Shrimp Roll-
|$17.50
Shrimp tempura, tiger shrimp, avocados masago, garlic mayo, and kabayaki
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Hawkers Asian Street Food
626A Main Street, Nashville
|Shrimp Summer Rolls
|$4.00
Chilled rice wrap, rice noodles, lettuce, basil, mint, bean sprouts, peanut dipping sauce | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
More about Assembly Food Hall
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.00
|Hurricane Shrimp Roll
|$14.00
|Crunchy Shrimp Roll
|$12.00
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
1610 21st Ave South, Nashville
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
|Spicy Shrimp Roll
|$7.80
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
More about The Eastern Peak
SUSHI
The Eastern Peak
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville
|Thai Spicy Shrimp Roll
|$15.00
Tuna, mango, and asparagus; topped with boiled shrimp, avocado, and thai basil spicy sauce
|Crunchy Shrimp Roll-
|$10.00
Shrimp tempura, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and tempura batter flakes