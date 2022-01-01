Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Item pic

 

Pinewood

33 Peabody St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Roll$16.00
grilled gulf shrimp, remoulade mayo, jalapeño, bibb lettuce, brown butter, split top roll.
More about Pinewood
Item pic

 

The Eastern Peak

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Spicy Shrimp Roll-$16.00
Tuna, mango, and asparagus; topped with boiled shrimp, avocado, and thai basil spicy sauce
Crunchy Shrimp Roll-$11.00
Shrimp tempura, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and tempura batter flakes
More about The Eastern Peak
Shrimp Tempura Roll image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Spicy Shrimp Roll$7.80
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI

The Eastern Peak

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crunchy Shrimp Roll-$12.00
Shrimp tempura, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and tempura batter flakes
Tiger Shrimp Roll-$17.50
Shrimp tempura, tiger shrimp, avocados masago, garlic mayo, and kabayaki
More about The Eastern Peak
Item pic

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

626A Main Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Summer Rolls$4.00
Chilled rice wrap, rice noodles, lettuce, basil, mint, bean sprouts, peanut dipping sauce | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Hurricane Shrimp Roll$14.00
Crunchy Shrimp Roll$12.00
More about Assembly Food Hall
Shrimp Tempura Roll image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

1610 21st Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Spicy Shrimp Roll$7.80
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Spicy Shrimp Roll$15.00
Tuna, mango, and asparagus; topped with boiled shrimp, avocado, and thai basil spicy sauce
Crunchy Shrimp Roll-$10.00
Shrimp tempura, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and tempura batter flakes
More about The Eastern Peak
Item pic

 

Han's Banh Mi and Pho

5694 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork & Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)$6.25
Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)$5.25
More about Han's Banh Mi and Pho

