Shrimp salad in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Taco Salad$9.99
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled & seasoned shrimp, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese & Oscar's secret sauce
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Taco Salad$9.99
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled & seasoned shrimp, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese & Oscar's secret sauce
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
Item pic

 

The Eastern Peak

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Avocado Salad$12.50
Grilled shrimp, avocados, carrots, edamame, radishes, mixed greens; topped with glazed pecan nuts and served with ginger dressing and a boiled egg.
Shrimp Avocado Salad-$15.00
Grilled shrimp, avocados, carrots, edamame, radishes, mixed greens; topped with glazed pecan nuts and served with ginger dressing and a boiled egg.
More about The Eastern Peak
Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI

The Eastern Peak

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Avocado Salad-$16.00
Grilled shrimp, avocados, carrots, edamame, radishes, boiled egg and mixed greens; topped with glazed pecan nuts and served with your choice ginger, ranch, sesame or honey mustard dressing
More about The Eastern Peak
Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville

5104 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Taco Salad$9.75
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled & seasoned shrimp, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese & Oscar's secret sauce
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville
Item pic

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Avocado Salad$15.00
Grilled shrimp, avocados, carrots, edamame, radishes, mixed greens; topped with glazed pecan nuts and served with ginger dressing and a boiled egg.
Shrimp Avocado Salad$12.50
Grilled shrimp, avocados, carrots, edamame, radishes, mixed greens; topped with glazed pecan nuts and served with ginger dressing and a boiled egg.
More about The Eastern Peak
The Gumbo Bros image

 

The Gumbo Bros

505 12th Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Shrimp Salad$15.00
More about The Gumbo Bros
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge

358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad Shrimp$12.99
More about Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge

