Shrimp salad in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
530 Church Street, Nashville
|Shrimp Taco Salad
|$9.99
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled & seasoned shrimp, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese & Oscar's secret sauce
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
The Eastern Peak
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Shrimp Avocado Salad
|$12.50
Grilled shrimp, avocados, carrots, edamame, radishes, mixed greens; topped with glazed pecan nuts and served with ginger dressing and a boiled egg.
The Eastern Peak
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Shrimp Avocado Salad-
|$16.00
Grilled shrimp, avocados, carrots, edamame, radishes, boiled egg and mixed greens; topped with glazed pecan nuts and served with your choice ginger, ranch, sesame or honey mustard dressing
Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville
5104 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville
The Eastern Peak
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville
