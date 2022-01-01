Shrimp tacos in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
530 Church Street, Nashville
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pic do gallo and our very own secret sauce
|Shrimp Taco Salad
|$9.99
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled & seasoned shrimp, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese & Oscar's secret sauce
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.50
Fresh seasoned & grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pic do gallo and our very own secret sauce
|Shrimp Taco Salad
|$9.99
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled & seasoned shrimp, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese & Oscar's secret sauce
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.50
Fresh seasoned & grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
104 5th Ave S, Nashville
|Shrimp Po'Boy Taco
|$5.50
Flour tortilla, grilled or fried shrimp,
lettuce, jalapeño tartar sauce, pico de gallo, micro cilantro.
Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville
5104 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville
|Shrimp Taco Salad
|$9.75
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled & seasoned shrimp, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese & Oscar's secret sauce
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.25
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pic do gallo and our very own secret sauce
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
1313 woodland st, Nashville
|3-SHRIMP TACOS USA
|$11.25
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville
|Shrimp Po'Boy Taco
|$5.50
Grilled or fried shrimp, lettuce, jalapeño tartar sauce, pico de gallo, micro
cilantro. Served on a fresh-made flour tortilla.
|Shrimp Po'Boy Taco
|$5.00
Flour tortilla, grilled or fried shrimp,
lettuce, jalapeño tartar sauce, pico de gallo, micro cilantro.
elpaseoCANTINA
905 51st Ave, Nashville
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.25
Jumbo Fried Shrimp, house blend slaw, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla.
|3 Tacos de Mariscos (shrimp or fish) & Two
|$14.75
Three Fried Shrimp or Mahi Mahi tacos with two sides, poblano rice and puerco beans