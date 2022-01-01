Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$3.75
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pic do gallo and our very own secret sauce
Shrimp Taco Salad$9.99
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled & seasoned shrimp, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese & Oscar's secret sauce
Shrimp Taco$3.50
Fresh seasoned & grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$3.75
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pic do gallo and our very own secret sauce
Shrimp Taco Salad$9.99
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled & seasoned shrimp, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese & Oscar's secret sauce
Shrimp Taco$3.50
Fresh seasoned & grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
Local Taco image

 

Local Taco

4501 Murphy Road, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Baja Shrimp Taco$3.00
More about Local Taco
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina image

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina

104 5th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Po'Boy Taco$5.50
Flour tortilla, grilled or fried shrimp,
lettuce, jalapeño tartar sauce, pico de gallo, micro cilantro.
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville

5104 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Taco Salad$9.75
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled & seasoned shrimp, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese & Oscar's secret sauce
Shrimp Taco$4.25
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pic do gallo and our very own secret sauce
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
3-SHRIMP TACOS USA$11.25
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina

4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Po'Boy Taco$5.50
Grilled or fried shrimp, lettuce, jalapeño tartar sauce, pico de gallo, micro
cilantro. Served on a fresh-made flour tortilla.
Shrimp Po'Boy Taco$5.00
Flour tortilla, grilled or fried shrimp,
lettuce, jalapeño tartar sauce, pico de gallo, micro cilantro.
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
elpaseoCANTINA image

 

elpaseoCANTINA

905 51st Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Taco$4.25
Jumbo Fried Shrimp, house blend slaw, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla.
3 Tacos de Mariscos (shrimp or fish) & Two$14.75
Three Fried Shrimp or Mahi Mahi tacos with two sides, poblano rice and puerco beans
More about elpaseoCANTINA
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$5.00
Gulf Shrimp | Romaine Herb Salad | Tequila Lime | Crema | Pickled Red Onions | Pickled Jalapeños
More about Nectar Urban Cantina

