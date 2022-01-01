Snapper in Nashville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street Brothers Seafood* - 540 Paragon Mills Dr

540 Paragon Mills Dr, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
G2. GRILLED RED SNAPPER$18.99
More about Street Brothers Seafood* - 540 Paragon Mills Dr
Item pic

 

Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100

203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Snapper$24.00
Crispy whole red snapper served with three flavor sauces, ginger and bell pepper. Served with rice.
*Also available as Fillet.
More about Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100
Item pic

 

Common Ground

4001 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Snapper$28.00
More about Common Ground
Item pic

 

Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown

1520 Division St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Red Snapper$24.00
Crispy whole red snapper served with three flavor sauces, ginger and bell pepper. Served with rice.
*Also available as Fillet.
Red Snapper- FILET$24.00
More about Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown

