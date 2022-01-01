Spaghetti in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
411 51st. Ave, Nashville
|Rustichella Spaghetti
|$4.65
More about Pizza Perfect
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Pizza Perfect
357 Clofton Dr, Nashville
|Spaghetti
|$6.95
Pasta with homemade marinara
|Kid Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
|$4.25
|Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
|$9.45
More about Pastaria
PIZZA
Pastaria
8 City Blvd, Nashville
|Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
|$10.00
Served made to order & ready to be enjoyed!
|Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce
|$10.00
Served made to order & ready to be enjoyed!
More about Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood
Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood
1404 McGavock Pk, Nashville
|Spaghetti And Meatballs
|$9.95
Spaghetti noodles covered in pasta sauce, topped with meatballs and a 3 cheese blend
More about Boston Commons
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Boston Commons
1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville
|Meatballs & Spaghetti
|$14.00
Italian (pork & beef) Meatballs with House Made Marinara over Linguini Noodles
|KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$6.00
Kids Portion served with our House Made Marinara, Meatballs over Linguini Noodles.
More about McCabe Pub
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
McCabe Pub
4410 Murphy Rd, Nashville
|Spaghetti
|$13.00
Served with cheese toast and a dinner salad
More about Florence pizza & pasta
Florence pizza & pasta
925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville
|Spaghetti Meatballs pasta
|$15.99
Served with side salad and fresh bread sticks
More about Pizza Perfect
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizza Perfect
1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville
|Spaghetti w/ Pesto
|$8.45
Pasta with homemade pesto sauce (contains pine nuts).
|Spaghetti Meat Sauce
|$7.95
|Chicken Parmesan w/ Spaghetti
|$12.13
Breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, marinara and fresh basil.