Spaghetti in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve spaghetti

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave image

 

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave

411 51st. Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rustichella Spaghetti$4.65
More about Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
Pizza Perfect image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Pizza Perfect

357 Clofton Dr, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (920 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti$6.95
Pasta with homemade marinara
Kid Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$4.25
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$9.45
More about Pizza Perfect
Pastaria image

PIZZA

Pastaria

8 City Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (2647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$10.00
Served made to order & ready to be enjoyed!
Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce$10.00
Served made to order & ready to be enjoyed!
More about Pastaria
Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood image

 

Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood

1404 McGavock Pk, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti And Meatballs$9.95
Spaghetti noodles covered in pasta sauce, topped with meatballs and a 3 cheese blend
More about Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Boston Commons

1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1261 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatballs & Spaghetti$14.00
Italian (pork & beef) Meatballs with House Made Marinara over Linguini Noodles
KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$6.00
Kids Portion served with our House Made Marinara, Meatballs over Linguini Noodles.
More about Boston Commons
McCabe Pub image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

McCabe Pub

4410 Murphy Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (666 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti$13.00
Served with cheese toast and a dinner salad
More about McCabe Pub
Florence pizza & pasta image

 

Florence pizza & pasta

925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti Meatballs pasta$15.99
Served with side salad and fresh bread sticks
More about Florence pizza & pasta
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizza Perfect

1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (2766 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti w/ Pesto$8.45
Pasta with homemade pesto sauce (contains pine nuts).
Spaghetti Meat Sauce$7.95
Chicken Parmesan w/ Spaghetti$12.13
Breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, marinara and fresh basil.
More about Pizza Perfect
Consumer pic

 

the GreenHouse

2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti Bolognese$16.00
spaghetti, bear creek farms beef, carrot, onion, celery, tomato, parmesan, spices
More about the GreenHouse

