Spaghetti and meatballs in Nashville

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Pizza Perfect Bellevue
357 Clofton Dr, Nashville
|Kid Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
|$6.25
Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood - East Nashville Neighborhood
1404 McGavock Pk, Nashville
|Spaghetti And Meatballs
|$9.95
Spaghetti noodles covered in pasta sauce, topped with meatballs and a 3 cheese blend
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Boston Commons
1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville
|KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$6.00
Kids Portion served with our House Made Marinara, Meatballs over Linguini Noodles.
|Meatballs & Spaghetti
|$14.00
Italian (pork & beef) Meatballs with House Made Marinara over Linguini Noodles
Florence pizza & pasta - 925 Gallatin ave suite 101
925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville
|Spaghetti Meatballs pasta
|$15.99
Served with side salad and fresh bread sticks
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizza Perfect - 21st Ave
1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville
|Kid Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
|$5.56
Spaghetti with Marinara and Two Meatballs, Served with Garlic Bread
|Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
|$11.49
Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce, 4 Homemade Meatballs, Served with Garlic Bread