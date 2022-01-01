Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Pizza Perfect image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Pizza Perfect Bellevue

357 Clofton Dr, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (920 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$6.25
More about Pizza Perfect Bellevue
Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood image

 

Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood - East Nashville Neighborhood

1404 McGavock Pk, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti And Meatballs$9.95
Spaghetti noodles covered in pasta sauce, topped with meatballs and a 3 cheese blend
More about Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood - East Nashville Neighborhood
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Boston Commons

1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1261 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$6.00
Kids Portion served with our House Made Marinara, Meatballs over Linguini Noodles.
Meatballs & Spaghetti$14.00
Italian (pork & beef) Meatballs with House Made Marinara over Linguini Noodles
More about Boston Commons
Florence pizza & pasta image

 

Florence pizza & pasta - 925 Gallatin ave suite 101

925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti Meatballs pasta$15.99
Served with side salad and fresh bread sticks
More about Florence pizza & pasta - 925 Gallatin ave suite 101
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizza Perfect - 21st Ave

1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (2766 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$5.56
Spaghetti with Marinara and Two Meatballs, Served with Garlic Bread
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$11.49
Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce, 4 Homemade Meatballs, Served with Garlic Bread
More about Pizza Perfect - 21st Ave
Restaurant banner

 

Yogis Pizzeria and Ice Cream Emporium - 4825 Trousdale Drive

4825 Trousdale Drive, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti and Meatballs$9.99
3 meatballs with our house made sauce
More about Yogis Pizzeria and Ice Cream Emporium - 4825 Trousdale Drive

