Spicy noodles in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve spicy noodles
More about Han's Deli & Boba - Bellevue
Han's Deli & Boba - Bellevue
7618 Highway 70 South, Nashville
|Spicy Beef Noodle Soup (Bun Bo Hue)
|$14.00
A popular Vietnamese soup containing rice vermicelli and beef in bone broth soup. Infused with the aroma of lemongrass and various spices, this dish originate from the Vietnamese royal court of Hue.
More about Han's Deli & Boba - South
Han's Deli & Boba - South
5694 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
|Spicy Beef Noodle Soup (Bun Bo Hue)
|$14.00
A popular Vietnamese soup containing rice vermicelli and beef in bone broth soup. Infused with the aroma of lemongrass and various spices, this dish originate from the Vietnamese royal court of Hue.