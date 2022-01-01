Spinach and artichoke dip in Nashville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
MJ's SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP$14.00
spinach, artichokes, jack cheese, topped with sour cream
More about Green Hills Grille
Consumer pic

 

the GreenHouse

2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip w/Tortilla Chips$16.00
More about the GreenHouse
The Library Bar image

 

The Library Bar

623 Union Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.00
Roasted Artichoke and Red pepper flake with ritz crackers
More about The Library Bar

