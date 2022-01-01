Spinach and artichoke dip in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
More about Green Hills Grille
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|MJ's SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP
|$14.00
spinach, artichokes, jack cheese, topped with sour cream
More about the GreenHouse
the GreenHouse
2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville
|Spinach Artichoke Dip w/Tortilla Chips
|$16.00
More about The Library Bar
The Library Bar
623 Union Street, Nashville
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$12.00
Roasted Artichoke and Red pepper flake with ritz crackers