Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach pizza in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve spinach pizza

Consumer pic

 

Roma Pizza and Pasta - Bordeaux/ Germantown - 3101 Clarksville Pike

3101 Clarksville Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Alfredo pizza$16.99
Alfredo sauce, spinach,tomatoes,onions,black and green olives.
More about Roma Pizza and Pasta - Bordeaux/ Germantown - 3101 Clarksville Pike
Restaurant banner

 

Roma Pizza and Pasta - Donelson

504 Donelson Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12" Spinach Pizza$16.99
Spinach, tomato, onions and fresh garlic
12" Spinach Artichoke Pizza$16.99
Alfredo sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts, mushroom, fresh garlic, roasted red peppers, with mozzarella cheese
14" Spinach Artichoke Pizza$19.99
Alfredo sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts, mushroom, fresh garlic, roasted red peppers, with mozzarella cheese
More about Roma Pizza and Pasta - Donelson

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Dumplings

Spinach Salad

Red Velvet Cake

Egg Rolls

Patty Melts

Fried Chicken Salad

Sticky Rice

Banana Splits

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Gallatin

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 2.5 (16 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (228 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1396 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (260 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston