Steak quesadillas in Nashville

Live Oak Music Row Nashville
1530 DEMONBREUN ST, NASHVILLE
|Steak Quesadilla
|$14.00
Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|STEAK QUESADILLA
|$12.00
Toasted flour tortilla and stuffed with our seasoned grilled steak, peppers and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
1313 woodland st, Nashville
|SP7 Steak Quesadilla
|$9.99
|(9) Steak Quesadilla
|$7.99
|(16) Steak Quesadilla
|$10.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|STEAK QUESADILLA
|$12.00
