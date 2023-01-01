Steak tacos in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve steak tacos
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
530 Church Street, Nashville
|Steak Breakfast Taco
|$3.19
Steak, egg & cheese in a crispy corn tortilla
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
1313 woodland st, Nashville
|Steak Fajita Taco Salad
|$12.99
|3-MEX STEAK TACOS
|$13.25
|3-STEAK TACOS USA
|$11.25
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - P&L Sylvan Park
4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville
|Steak Alambre Taco
|$5.50
Guajillo rubbed, mesquite-grilled
flank steak, smoky peppers, and onions,
Chihuahua cheese, crema, cilantro. Served on a fresh-made flour tortilla.
Cinco De Mayo -West End - 2032 West End Avenue
2032 West End Avenue, Nashville
|STEAK MEX TACOS (3)
|$12.25