Sundaes in Nashville

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
411 51st. Ave, Nashville
|Hot Fudge Sundae Cheesecake
|$8.00
Cheesecake meets Hot Fudge Sundae. Traditional cheesecake topped with fudge, whipped cream and a cherry!
The Row Kitchen & Pub
110 Lyle Ave, Nashville
|Brownie Sundae
|$11.99
Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen
2720 Old Lebanon Rd., Suite 107, Nashville
|Caramel Brownie Sundae
|$9.00
Warm chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce and pecans
Elliston Place Soda Shop
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Sundae
|$6.49
hot fudge, chocolate, strawberry, caramel, cherry butterscotch or pineapple served over vanilla ice cream with whipped cream and cherries
|Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae
|$7.99
hand-dipped vanilla ice cream on a warm brownie surrounded by banana slices, covered with hot fudge and topped with whipped cream and a cherry