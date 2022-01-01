Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve sundaes

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave image

 

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave

411 51st. Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot Fudge Sundae Cheesecake$8.00
Cheesecake meets Hot Fudge Sundae. Traditional cheesecake topped with fudge, whipped cream and a cherry!
More about Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
The Row Kitchen & Pub image

 

The Row Kitchen & Pub

110 Lyle Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brownie Sundae$11.99
Brownie Sundae$11.99
More about The Row Kitchen & Pub
Banner pic

 

Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen

2720 Old Lebanon Rd., Suite 107, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caramel Brownie Sundae$9.00
Warm chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce and pecans
More about Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen
Item pic

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elliston Place Soda Shop

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Sundae$6.49
hot fudge, chocolate, strawberry, caramel, cherry butterscotch or pineapple served over vanilla ice cream with whipped cream and cherries
Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae$7.99
hand-dipped vanilla ice cream on a warm brownie surrounded by banana slices, covered with hot fudge and topped with whipped cream and a cherry
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop

