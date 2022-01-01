Taco salad in Nashville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Taco Salad$9.50
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
Ground Beef Taco Salad$8.99
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
Vegetarian Taco Salad$8.75
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with black beans, mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, & shredded cheese
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco Salad$9.75
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with carne asada, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
Chicken Taco Salad$9.50
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
Ground Beef Taco Salad$8.99
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TACO SALAD$20.00
sautéed filet mignon, peppers and onions, mixed greens, chili vinaigrette, corn salsa, black beans, jack & cheddar cheeses, guacamole, sour cream, pico, wheat tortilla bowl
More about Green Hills Grille
Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville

5104 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asada taco salad$9.75
Shrimp Taco Salad$9.75
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled & seasoned shrimp, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese & Oscar's secret sauce
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$10.50
Steak Fajita Taco Salad$11.99
Taco Salad$9.25
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
3cc35125-a8cd-4fb3-a2d5-bc26e5ebd43c image

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina

4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$10.50
Chile-lime corn, pico de gallo, avocado, pinto beans, and cotija cheese on a bed of lettuce with honey-lime vinaigrette and a side of salsa. Served in a crispy bowl. Add Adobo chicken, steak, grilled fish, fried or grilled shrimp, hot chicken, ground beef, barbacoa, vegan chorizo, or sweet potato for a little extra.
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge

358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
SP6 Reg Taco Salad$8.75
More about Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge

