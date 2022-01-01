Taco salad in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve taco salad
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
530 Church Street, Nashville
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$9.50
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
|Ground Beef Taco Salad
|$8.99
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
|Vegetarian Taco Salad
|$8.75
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with black beans, mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, & shredded cheese
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Carne Asada Taco Salad
|$9.75
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with carne asada, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$9.50
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
|Ground Beef Taco Salad
|$8.99
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|TACO SALAD
|$20.00
sautéed filet mignon, peppers and onions, mixed greens, chili vinaigrette, corn salsa, black beans, jack & cheddar cheeses, guacamole, sour cream, pico, wheat tortilla bowl
Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville
5104 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville
|Asada taco salad
|$9.75
|Shrimp Taco Salad
|$9.75
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled & seasoned shrimp, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese & Oscar's secret sauce
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
1313 woodland st, Nashville
|Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$10.50
|Steak Fajita Taco Salad
|$11.99
|Taco Salad
|$9.25
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville
|Taco Salad
|$10.50
Chile-lime corn, pico de gallo, avocado, pinto beans, and cotija cheese on a bed of lettuce with honey-lime vinaigrette and a side of salsa. Served in a crispy bowl. Add Adobo chicken, steak, grilled fish, fried or grilled shrimp, hot chicken, ground beef, barbacoa, vegan chorizo, or sweet potato for a little extra.