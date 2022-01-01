Tacos in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve tacos
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
530 Church Street, Nashville
|Veggie Treakfast Taco
|$2.99
|Potato Breakfast Taco
|$3.19
|Chicken burrito Fish taco
|$10.25
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Kids Chicken Taco
|$4.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Smoked Cheddar, flour tortilla
TailGate Brewery
811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville
|Taco Fries
|$15.99
Taco seasoned beef, shredded mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, spicy ranch and hot nacho cheese
|8" Taco Pizza
|$14.99
Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, taco seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, and spicy ranch drizzle.
|16" Taco Pizza
|$28.99
Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, taco seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, and spicy ranch drizzle.
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Pastor Taco
|$3.60
Pastor with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions
|Carne Asada Taco Salad
|$9.75
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with carne asada, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$9.50
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
Local Taco
4501 Murphy Road, Nashville
|Southern Fried Taco
|$3.00
|Avocado Taco
|$3.00
|Taco Combo
|$8.00
TACOS
Ladybird Taco
2229 10th Ave South, Nashville
|#5 Breakfast Taco
|$3.60
scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado, potato - vegetarian
|#11 Lunch Taco
|$4.00
black beans, avocado, potato, pico de gallo
|#1 Breakfast Taco
|$3.70
Tenderbelly bacon, scrambled eggs, and Monterey jack cheese
The Row Kitchen & Pub
110 Lyle Ave, Nashville
|Brisket Tacos
|$14.99
picnic slaw, sour cream, cheese avocado, served with fries
|Turkey Tacos
|$13.99
picnic slaw, sour cream, cheese avocado, served with fries
|Grilled Catfish Tacos
|$14.99
avocado, pico, white BBQ, picnic slaw, cheddar, served with fries
Barley to Rise Catering
2007 Acklen Ave, Nashville
|Vegetarian Entrée - Plant-based Chorizo Tacos
|$12.50
Plant-based Chorizo Tacos with Lime Crema, Pickled Red Cabbage, served with Housemade Tortillas. Braised Tomato Black Beans. Mexican Corn on the Cob. Churro Cookie.
*Individual Serving - two tacos*
|Vegetarian Dinner - Plant-based Chorizo Tacos - Feeds 4
|$43.00
Plant-based Chorizo Tacos with Lime Crema, Pickled Red Cabbage, served with Housemade Tortillas. Braised Tomato Black Beans. Mexican Corn on the Cob. Churro Cookies.
*Serves Four People - 2 tacos per person*
Nashville Sunflower Cafe
2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville
|Buffalo Tempeh Taco
|$4.75
*Tacos sold individually* Spicy Buffalo Tempeh, Ranch Slaw, Crema
|Famous BBQ Taco
|$4.75
*Tacos sold individually* Savory BBQ, BBQ Sauce, Asian Slaw, Garlic Aioli
|Roasted Roots Taco
|$4.75
*Tacos sold individually* Roasted Parsnips, Turnips, Carrots, and Sweet Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Basil Aioli
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
104 5th Ave S, Nashville
|The Classic Taco
|$5.50
Flour tortilla with seasoned ground beef, queso, pico de gallo, crema, cilantro.
|Ground Beef Taco Pack
|$35.00
Everything you need for the ultimate taco feast! Seasoned, grilled ground beef, flour & corn tortillas, pico de gallo, roasted corn, cotija cheese, jalapenos, crema. Served with chips & salsa, rice and refried beans.
|Adobo Chicken Taco
|$5.50
Flour tortilla, marinated grilled chicken, onion, cotija, avocado, crema, verde sauce, cilantro.
TailGate Brewery
1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|8" Taco Pizza
|$14.99
Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, taco seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, and spicy ranch drizzle.
|12" Taco Pizza
|$21.99
Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, taco seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips and spicy ranch drizzle.
51st Deli
1314 51St Avenue N, Nashville
|Taco
|$2.25
|Birria Tacos
|$10.99
3 Birria tacos with onions,cilantro,consume dip on the side
|Breakfast Tacos
|$8.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|TACO SALAD
|$20.00
sautéed filet mignon, peppers and onions, mixed greens, chili vinaigrette, corn salsa, black beans, jack & cheddar cheeses, guacamole, sour cream, pico, wheat tortilla bowl
|AHI TUNA TACO
|$6.50
wild caught blackened tuna, wasabi sriracha crema, escabeche, pickled cucumber, avocado, flour tortilla
|VEGETARIAN TACO
|$5.50
sweet potato, brussels sprouts, quinoa, goat cheese, chili oil, scallions, lemon aioli, flour tortilla
Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville
5104 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville
|5 Rolled Tacos
|$7.25
made with beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & creamy guacamole
|Kids Ground beef taco
|$6.50
|Asada taco salad
|$9.75
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery
1105 North 51st Avenue, Nashville
|Taco Calzone
|$12.00
Taco seasoned beef, bell peppers, red onions, roma tomatoes, brewhouse queso, sour cream, pico de gallo
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
2706 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Combo Tacos (2)
|$11.50
|Hot Chicken Tacos (2)
|$9.00
|Brisket Tacos (2)
|$11.50
Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
908 Main St, Nashville
|Combo Tacos (2)
|$11.50
|Brisket Tacos (2)
|$11.50
Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.
|Pork Tacos (3)
|$11.75
Smokin Thighs
4400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville
|Smoked Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
2 soft flour tacos filled with BBQ applewood smoked chicken topped with a roasted pepper corn, slaw, lettuce combo and a drizzled ranch sauce.
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
7113 CHARLOTTE PIKE STE 2, Nashville
|Monday Night Taco Tuesday
|$5.00
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
1313 woodland st, Nashville
|3-SHRIMP TACOS USA
|$11.25
|Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$10.50
|1-CRUNCHY TACOS
|$2.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Fainting Goat Cafe
300 20th Ave N, Nashville
|BBQ Pork Tacos
|$8.25
Slowly Cooked Shredded Pork, BBQ Sauce, Slaw, Flour Tortillas, Served with Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips and Homemade Salsa
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tennessee Brew Works
809 Ewing Ave, Nashville
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$10.99
State Park Blonde beer batter + miso glaze + cabbage slaw.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|FISH TACOS
|$10.50
TACOS 1989 - Nashville
600 9th ave suite 100, Nashville
|Calle Taco Barbacoa
|$4.89
|Calle Taco Pollo
|$3.89
|Calle Taco Asada
|$5.89
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville
|Sweet Potato Taco
|$5.00
Flour tortilla, Chipotle glazed sweet potato
wedge with BBQ dust, salsa macha, pepitas, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, cilantro.
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$5.00
Flour tortilla, Mesquite wood-grilled fish,
lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeño tartar sauce, guacamole, micro cilantro.
|Adobo Chicken Taco Pack
|$35.00
Everything you need for the ultimate taco feast! Marinated, grilled Adobo Chicken, flour & corn tortillas, pico de gallo, roasted corn, cotija cheese, jalapenos, crema. Served with chips & salsa, rice and refried beans.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Cookery
1827 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Cajun Whitefish Tacos
|$12.00
FRENCH FRIES
Cerveza Jack's Nashville
135 2nd ave N, Nashville
|BBQ Pork Taco
|$5.00
|Mahi Mahi Taco
|$5.00
|Steak Taco
|$5.00
elpaseoCANTINA
905 51st Ave, Nashville
|Fried Chicken Taco
|$3.75
Fried Chicken, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa verde, flour tortilla
|Mahi Mahi Taco
|$4.25
Fried Mahi Mahi, house blend slaw, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla.
|Veggie Taco
|$3.75
Fire roasted seasonal vegetables, red pepper mayo, avocado, cotija cheese, flour tortilla.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
114 8th Ave. S., Nashville
|Catfish Tacos
|$14.99
Grilled catfish tacos served with pickled peppers and onions, white bbq sauce, fresh avocado and Nashville white bbq sauce. All tacos are served with a side of french fries.
*Served on flour tortilla
|Brisket Tacos
|$14.99
Two smoked beef brisket tacos topped with picnic slaw and TN chow-chow with a side of sour cream.
All tacos served with a side of french fries.
*Served of flour tortilla
|Turkey Tacos
|$13.99
Two hickory smoked turkey tacos topped with picnic slaw and TN chow-chow and a side of sour cream. All tacos are served with french fries.
*Served on flour tortilla
- 2