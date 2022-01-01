Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve tacos

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Treakfast Taco$2.99
Potato Breakfast Taco$3.19
Chicken burrito Fish taco$10.25
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
Item pic

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Taco$4.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Smoked Cheddar, flour tortilla
More about Assembly Food Hall
Item pic

 

TailGate Brewery

811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Fries$15.99
Taco seasoned beef, shredded mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, spicy ranch and hot nacho cheese
8" Taco Pizza$14.99
Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, taco seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, and spicy ranch drizzle.
16" Taco Pizza$28.99
Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, taco seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, and spicy ranch drizzle.
More about TailGate Brewery
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pastor Taco$3.60
Pastor with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions
Carne Asada Taco Salad$9.75
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with carne asada, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
Chicken Taco Salad$9.50
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
Local Taco image

 

Local Taco

4501 Murphy Road, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Fried Taco$3.00
Avocado Taco$3.00
Taco Combo$8.00
More about Local Taco
Epice image

 

Epice

2902 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (4220 reviews)
Takeout
Barramundi Tacos$20.00
More about Epice
#5 Breakfast Taco image

TACOS

Ladybird Taco

2229 10th Ave South, Nashville

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#5 Breakfast Taco$3.60
scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado, potato - vegetarian
#11 Lunch Taco$4.00
black beans, avocado, potato, pico de gallo
#1 Breakfast Taco$3.70
Tenderbelly bacon, scrambled eggs, and Monterey jack cheese
More about Ladybird Taco
The Row Kitchen & Pub image

 

The Row Kitchen & Pub

110 Lyle Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Tacos$14.99
picnic slaw, sour cream, cheese avocado, served with fries
Turkey Tacos$13.99
picnic slaw, sour cream, cheese avocado, served with fries
Grilled Catfish Tacos$14.99
avocado, pico, white BBQ, picnic slaw, cheddar, served with fries
More about The Row Kitchen & Pub
Barley to Rise Catering image

 

Barley to Rise Catering

2007 Acklen Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetarian Entrée - Plant-based Chorizo Tacos$12.50
Plant-based Chorizo Tacos with Lime Crema, Pickled Red Cabbage, served with Housemade Tortillas. Braised Tomato Black Beans. Mexican Corn on the Cob. Churro Cookie.
*Individual Serving - two tacos*
Vegetarian Dinner - Plant-based Chorizo Tacos - Feeds 4$43.00
Plant-based Chorizo Tacos with Lime Crema, Pickled Red Cabbage, served with Housemade Tortillas. Braised Tomato Black Beans. Mexican Corn on the Cob. Churro Cookies.
*Serves Four People - 2 tacos per person*
More about Barley to Rise Catering
Nashville Sunflower Cafe image

 

Nashville Sunflower Cafe

2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Tempeh Taco$4.75
*Tacos sold individually* Spicy Buffalo Tempeh, Ranch Slaw, Crema
Famous BBQ Taco$4.75
*Tacos sold individually* Savory BBQ, BBQ Sauce, Asian Slaw, Garlic Aioli
Roasted Roots Taco$4.75
*Tacos sold individually* Roasted Parsnips, Turnips, Carrots, and Sweet Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Basil Aioli
More about Nashville Sunflower Cafe
Item pic

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina

104 5th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Classic Taco$5.50
Flour tortilla with seasoned ground beef, queso, pico de gallo, crema, cilantro.
Ground Beef Taco Pack$35.00
Everything you need for the ultimate taco feast! Seasoned, grilled ground beef, flour & corn tortillas, pico de gallo, roasted corn, cotija cheese, jalapenos, crema. Served with chips & salsa, rice and refried beans.
Adobo Chicken Taco$5.50
Flour tortilla, marinated grilled chicken, onion, cotija, avocado, crema, verde sauce, cilantro.
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
Item pic

 

TailGate Brewery

1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
8" Taco Pizza$14.99
Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, taco seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips, and spicy ranch drizzle.
12" Taco Pizza$21.99
Nacho cheese base, shredded mozzarella, taco seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, tortilla chips and spicy ranch drizzle.
More about TailGate Brewery
51st Deli image

 

51st Deli

1314 51St Avenue N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco$2.25
Birria Tacos$10.99
3 Birria tacos with onions,cilantro,consume dip on the side
Breakfast Tacos$8.00
More about 51st Deli
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TACO SALAD$20.00
sautéed filet mignon, peppers and onions, mixed greens, chili vinaigrette, corn salsa, black beans, jack & cheddar cheeses, guacamole, sour cream, pico, wheat tortilla bowl
AHI TUNA TACO$6.50
wild caught blackened tuna, wasabi sriracha crema, escabeche, pickled cucumber, avocado, flour tortilla
VEGETARIAN TACO$5.50
sweet potato, brussels sprouts, quinoa, goat cheese, chili oil, scallions, lemon aioli, flour tortilla
More about Green Hills Grille
Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville

5104 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
5 Rolled Tacos$7.25
made with beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & creamy guacamole
Kids Ground beef taco$6.50
Asada taco salad$9.75
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville
Item pic

 

Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery

1105 North 51st Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Calzone$12.00
Taco seasoned beef, bell peppers, red onions, roma tomatoes, brewhouse queso, sour cream, pico de gallo
More about Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

2706 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (3001 reviews)
Takeout
Combo Tacos (2)$11.50
Hot Chicken Tacos (2)$9.00
Brisket Tacos (2)$11.50
Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.
More about Edley's BBQ
Brisket Tacos (2) image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

908 Main St, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (361 reviews)
Takeout
Combo Tacos (2)$11.50
Brisket Tacos (2)$11.50
Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.
Pork Tacos (3)$11.75
More about Edley's BBQ
Smoked Chicken Tacos image

 

Smokin Thighs

4400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Tacos$12.00
2 soft flour tacos filled with BBQ applewood smoked chicken topped with a roasted pepper corn, slaw, lettuce combo and a drizzled ranch sauce.
More about Smokin Thighs
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

7113 CHARLOTTE PIKE STE 2, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Monday Night Taco Tuesday$5.00
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
3-SHRIMP TACOS USA$11.25
Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$10.50
1-CRUNCHY TACOS$2.99
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
The Fainting Goat Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Fainting Goat Cafe

300 20th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
BBQ Pork Tacos$8.25
Slowly Cooked Shredded Pork, BBQ Sauce, Slaw, Flour Tortillas, Served with Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips and Homemade Salsa
More about The Fainting Goat Cafe
Baja Fish Tacos image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tennessee Brew Works

809 Ewing Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos$10.99
State Park Blonde beer batter + miso glaze + cabbage slaw.
More about Tennessee Brew Works
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
FISH TACOS$10.50
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
TACOS 1989 - Nashville image

 

TACOS 1989 - Nashville

600 9th ave suite 100, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calle Taco Barbacoa$4.89
Calle Taco Pollo$3.89
Calle Taco Asada$5.89
More about TACOS 1989 - Nashville
Item pic

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina

4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Taco$5.00
Flour tortilla, Chipotle glazed sweet potato
wedge with BBQ dust, salsa macha, pepitas, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, cilantro.
Grilled Fish Taco$5.00
Flour tortilla, Mesquite wood-grilled fish,
lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeño tartar sauce, guacamole, micro cilantro.
Adobo Chicken Taco Pack$35.00
Everything you need for the ultimate taco feast! Marinated, grilled Adobo Chicken, flour & corn tortillas, pico de gallo, roasted corn, cotija cheese, jalapenos, crema. Served with chips & salsa, rice and refried beans.
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
The Cookery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Cookery

1827 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cajun Whitefish Tacos$12.00
More about The Cookery
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cerveza Jack's Nashville

135 2nd ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Pork Taco$5.00
Mahi Mahi Taco$5.00
Steak Taco$5.00
More about Cerveza Jack's Nashville
elpaseoCANTINA image

 

elpaseoCANTINA

905 51st Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Taco$3.75
Fried Chicken, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa verde, flour tortilla
Mahi Mahi Taco$4.25
Fried Mahi Mahi, house blend slaw, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla.
Veggie Taco$3.75
Fire roasted seasonal vegetables, red pepper mayo, avocado, cotija cheese, flour tortilla.
More about elpaseoCANTINA
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon

114 8th Ave. S., Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1494 reviews)
Takeout
Catfish Tacos$14.99
Grilled catfish tacos served with pickled peppers and onions, white bbq sauce, fresh avocado and Nashville white bbq sauce. All tacos are served with a side of french fries.
*Served on flour tortilla
Brisket Tacos$14.99
Two smoked beef brisket tacos topped with picnic slaw and TN chow-chow with a side of sour cream.
All tacos served with a side of french fries.
*Served of flour tortilla
Turkey Tacos$13.99
Two hickory smoked turkey tacos topped with picnic slaw and TN chow-chow and a side of sour cream. All tacos are served with french fries.
*Served on flour tortilla
More about NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon

