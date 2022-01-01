Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve tamales

Item pic

 

Maiz De La Vida Tortilla Shop

3101 Clarksville pike STE 10, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mole negro pork belly tamal$6.00
Chicken salsa verde tamal$6.00
Hot Tamales by the 1/2 dozen or each$0.00
ONLY NOVEMBER 23 & 24
WEDNESDAY 23 PICK UP HOURS 11-4PM
THANKGIVING DAY 24 PICK UP HOURS 10AM - 2PM. please include a date & time of pick up in the comment section.
More about Maiz De La Vida Tortilla Shop
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
(8) Tamales$3.75
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
Habanero Grill image

 

Habanero Grill

2543 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Single Chicken Tamale$3.50
Chicken tamale topped with India sauce and sour cream
Beef Tamales$13.90
Two beef tamales topped with Norteña sauce and sour cream. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, lettuce and pico de gallo
Single Beef Tamale$3.50
Beef tamale topped with Norteña sauce and sour cream
More about Habanero Grill
Item pic

 

Maiz DLV Taco Truck - East Nashville

1100 Stratton Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mole negro pork belly tamal$6.00
Vegan bean & Rajas tamal$6.00
Chicken salsa verde tamal$6.00
More about Maiz DLV Taco Truck - East Nashville

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Rigatoni

Risotto

Bourbon Pecan Pies

White Pizza

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Veggie Salad

Soft Shell Crabs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (18 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (979 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston