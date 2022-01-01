Tamales in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve tamales
Maiz De La Vida Tortilla Shop
3101 Clarksville pike STE 10, Nashville
|Mole negro pork belly tamal
|$6.00
|Chicken salsa verde tamal
|$6.00
|Hot Tamales by the 1/2 dozen or each
|$0.00
ONLY NOVEMBER 23 & 24
WEDNESDAY 23 PICK UP HOURS 11-4PM
THANKGIVING DAY 24 PICK UP HOURS 10AM - 2PM. please include a date & time of pick up in the comment section.
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
1313 woodland st, Nashville
|(8) Tamales
|$3.75
Habanero Grill
2543 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Single Chicken Tamale
|$3.50
Chicken tamale topped with India sauce and sour cream
|Beef Tamales
|$13.90
Two beef tamales topped with Norteña sauce and sour cream. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, corn, lettuce and pico de gallo
|Single Beef Tamale
|$3.50
Beef tamale topped with Norteña sauce and sour cream