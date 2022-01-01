Taquitos in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve taquitos
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - Melrose - P&L Melrose
2600 8th Ave S, Nashville
|Chicken Taquitos
|$12.00
Six flour tortillas stuffed with shredded guajillo and ancho chile pepper braised chicken, pimento cheese, and aji verde sauce, then rolled into corn tortilla shells and fried to golden brown.
Cerveza Jack's Nashville - 135 2nd Ave N
135 2nd ave N, Nashville
|Beef Taquitos
|$10.00