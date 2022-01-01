Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve taquitos

Item pic

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - Melrose - P&L Melrose

2600 8th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Taquitos$12.00
Six flour tortillas stuffed with shredded guajillo and ancho chile pepper braised chicken, pimento cheese, and aji verde sauce, then rolled into corn tortilla shells and fried to golden brown.
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - Melrose - P&L Melrose
TACOS 1989 - Nashville image

 

Tacos 1989

600 9th ave suite 100, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rolled taquitos$9.89
More about Tacos 1989
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cerveza Jack's Nashville - 135 2nd Ave N

135 2nd ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Taquitos$10.00
More about Cerveza Jack's Nashville - 135 2nd Ave N
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cinco de Mayo Whitebridge

358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
(12)TAQUITOS MEXICANOS$12.99
More about Cinco de Mayo Whitebridge

