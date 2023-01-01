Tarts in Nashville
More about D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville
|Brioche Fruit Tart
|$5.75
|Citrus Tart
|$7.50
|Pop Tart
|$4.75
More about Aunt Pam's Cookies & Barbara's Southern Pies
Aunt Pam's Cookies & Barbara's Southern Pies
942 Jefferson St, Nashville
|3" Pecan Pie Tart
|$3.25
This is it, the pie that started it all. Barbara's Pecan pie has been nationally recognized as one of the top 25 pies (of any flavor) in the entire United States. It has been featured by name on the TV shows "Nashville" and "Unforgettable".
Made with our incredible filling and pecans sourced from Georgia and Texas, if you are a pecan pie aficionado, this is the one to try. If you've never had a pecan pie, this is the one to try.
Like all of our pies it is fantastic when warmed and can store for up to 5 weeks when refrigerated.
|3" Pecan Pie Tart ORDER AHEAD
|$3.25
|3" Apple Pie Tart ORDER AHEAD
|$3.00
Our Apple Pie is a multiple Best Apple Pie In Tennessee award winner. Many many customers from the US and abroad have commented that our Apple Pie is legitimately the best they've ever had.
Like all of our pies it is fantastic when warmed and can be stored for up to a month when frozen.