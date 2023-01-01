Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

 

AVO

4 C1ty Blvd #104, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Avocado Tart$9.00
More about AVO
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe

555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (466 reviews)
Takeout
Brioche Fruit Tart$5.75
Citrus Tart$7.50
Pop Tart$4.75
More about D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Aunt Pam's Cookies & Barbara's Southern Pies

942 Jefferson St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3" Pecan Pie Tart$3.25
This is it, the pie that started it all. Barbara's Pecan pie has been nationally recognized as one of the top 25 pies (of any flavor) in the entire United States. It has been featured by name on the TV shows "Nashville" and "Unforgettable".
Made with our incredible filling and pecans sourced from Georgia and Texas, if you are a pecan pie aficionado, this is the one to try. If you've never had a pecan pie, this is the one to try.
Like all of our pies it is fantastic when warmed and can store for up to 5 weeks when refrigerated.
3" Pecan Pie Tart ORDER AHEAD$3.25
This is it, the pie that started it all. Barbara's Pecan pie has been nationally recognized as one of the top 25 pies (of any flavor) in the entire United States. It has been featured by name on the TV shows "Nashville" and "Unforgettable".
Made with our incredible filling and pecans sourced from Georgia and Texas, if you are a pecan pie aficionado, this is the one to try. If you've never had a pecan pie, this is the one to try.
Like all of our pies it is fantastic when warmed and can store for up to 5 weeks when refrigerated.
3" Apple Pie Tart ORDER AHEAD$3.00
Our Apple Pie is a multiple Best Apple Pie In Tennessee award winner. Many many customers from the US and abroad have commented that our Apple Pie is legitimately the best they've ever had.
Like all of our pies it is fantastic when warmed and can be stored for up to a month when frozen.
More about Aunt Pam's Cookies & Barbara's Southern Pies

