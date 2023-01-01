Tarts in Nashville

This is it, the pie that started it all. Barbara's Pecan pie has been nationally recognized as one of the top 25 pies (of any flavor) in the entire United States. It has been featured by name on the TV shows "Nashville" and "Unforgettable".

Made with our incredible filling and pecans sourced from Georgia and Texas, if you are a pecan pie aficionado, this is the one to try. If you've never had a pecan pie, this is the one to try.

Like all of our pies it is fantastic when warmed and can store for up to 5 weeks when refrigerated.

