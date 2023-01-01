Thai tea in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve thai tea
More about The Eastern Peak - Thompson
The Eastern Peak - Thompson
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Thai Iced Tea
|$4.00
More about Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100
Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100
203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood
|Thai Tea
|$4.00
More about The Eastern Peak - Gulch
SALADS • SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Gulch
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Thai Iced Tea
|$4.00
More about Red Bicycle- Woodbine
Red Bicycle- Woodbine
2190 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
|Thai Iced Tea
|$4.25
A traditional Thai beverage sweetened Ceylon Thai tea topped with whole milk and a splash of cream.
More about Hawker's Asian Street Fare - Nashville
Hawker's Asian Street Fare - Nashville
626A Main Street, Nashville
|Thai Iced Tea
|$5.50
More about Caliber Coffee Co.
SALADS
Caliber Coffee Co.
2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Thai Tea
|$4.00
Thai tea with sweetened condensed milk and half & half.
More about Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown
Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown
1520 Division St, Nashville
|Thai Tea
|$4.00
More about International Tea & Coffee - Nashville
International Tea & Coffee - Nashville
1006 Fatherland Street Suite 105B, Nashville
|Thai Tea-Latte
|$4.50
Black tea + vanilla + coconut + cardamom with frothed milk
More about The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville
|Thai Iced Tea
|$4.00
More about Yin Yang Tea - Germantown - Germantown-Nashville
Yin Yang Tea - Germantown - Germantown-Nashville
83 Van Buren st, Nashville
|Green Thai Tea
|$5.50
Green tea leaves combined with a hint of mint and a scent of jasmine resulting in a taste that is much more fruity and floral compared to the original orange Thai tea!
|Thai Milk Tea