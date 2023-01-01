Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve thai tea

Item pic

 

The Eastern Peak - Thompson

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
More about The Eastern Peak - Thompson
Consumer pic

 

Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100

203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Tea$4.00
More about Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100
The Eastern Peak image

SALADS • SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Gulch

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
More about The Eastern Peak - Gulch
Item pic

 

Red Bicycle- Woodbine

2190 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Iced Tea$4.25
A traditional Thai beverage sweetened Ceylon Thai tea topped with whole milk and a splash of cream.
More about Red Bicycle- Woodbine
Item pic

 

Hawker's Asian Street Fare - Nashville

626A Main Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Delivery
Thai Iced Tea$5.50
More about Hawker's Asian Street Fare - Nashville
Caliber Coffee Co. image

SALADS

Caliber Coffee Co.

2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (845 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Tea$4.00
Thai tea with sweetened condensed milk and half & half.
More about Caliber Coffee Co.
Thai Esane Nashville image

 

Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown

1520 Division St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Tea$4.00
More about Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown
Main pic

 

International Tea & Coffee - Nashville

1006 Fatherland Street Suite 105B, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Tea-Latte$4.50
Black tea + vanilla + coconut + cardamom with frothed milk
More about International Tea & Coffee - Nashville
The Eastern Peak image

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Bellevue

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
More about The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
Item pic

 

Yin Yang Tea - Germantown - Germantown-Nashville

83 Van Buren st, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Thai Tea$5.50
Green tea leaves combined with a hint of mint and a scent of jasmine resulting in a taste that is much more fruity and floral compared to the original orange Thai tea!
Thai Milk Tea
More about Yin Yang Tea - Germantown - Germantown-Nashville
Consumer pic

 

Han's Deli & Boba - South

5694 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Tea$5.00
More about Han's Deli & Boba - South

