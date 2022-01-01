Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve tiramisu

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave image

 

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave

411 51st. Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu$8.00
This well-known treat is made with layers of coffee-infused mascarpone cheese scooped over delicate Italian cookies called Lady Fingers. It’s light and fluffy and a delicious way to top off your meal!
More about Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey image

 

12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey

2509 12th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$6.00
More about 12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
Pizza Perfect image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Pizza Perfect

357 Clofton Dr, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (920 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$5.50
Italian dessert made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of egg yolks and mascarpone cheese.
More about Pizza Perfect
The Eastern Peak image

 

The Eastern Peak

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu-$7.50
Mascarpone cheese, cognac, powdered sugar, a hint of espresso, and chocolate; topped with whipped cream
More about The Eastern Peak
Kalamata's image

 

Kalamata's

3764 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.7 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$5.50
More about Kalamata's
Item pic

PIZZA

Pastaria

8 City Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (2647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$10.55
More about Pastaria
NATIONS - Frothy Monkey image

 

NATIONS - Frothy Monkey

1400 51st Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$6.00
More about NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
White Chocolate Tiramisu image

 

Just Love Coffee

1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Chocolate Tiramisu$4.55
Savor the rich flavor combination of white chocolate, cinnamon, toffee nut, and Irish cream. Yeah, you deserve it.
More about Just Love Coffee
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizza Perfect

1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (2766 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$6.03
Italian dessert made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of egg yolks and mascarpone cheese.
Tiramisu$5.50
Italian dessert made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of egg yolks and mascarpone cheese.
More about Pizza Perfect
Item pic

 

Mirko Pasta

2264 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$7.00
More about Mirko Pasta
Restaurant banner

 

il Forno Pizzeria

1414 3rd Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$8.00
cookie, pastry cream, espresso
More about il Forno Pizzeria

