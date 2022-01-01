Tiramisu in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve tiramisu
Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
411 51st. Ave, Nashville
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
This well-known treat is made with layers of coffee-infused mascarpone cheese scooped over delicate Italian cookies called Lady Fingers. It’s light and fluffy and a delicious way to top off your meal!
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Pizza Perfect
357 Clofton Dr, Nashville
|Tiramisu
|$5.50
Italian dessert made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of egg yolks and mascarpone cheese.
The Eastern Peak
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Tiramisu-
|$7.50
Mascarpone cheese, cognac, powdered sugar, a hint of espresso, and chocolate; topped with whipped cream
Just Love Coffee
1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|White Chocolate Tiramisu
|$4.55
Savor the rich flavor combination of white chocolate, cinnamon, toffee nut, and Irish cream. Yeah, you deserve it.
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizza Perfect
1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville
|Tiramisu
|$6.03
|Tiramisu
|$5.50
Italian dessert made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of egg yolks and mascarpone cheese.
il Forno Pizzeria
1414 3rd Ave South, Nashville
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
cookie, pastry cream, espresso