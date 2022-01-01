Tomato salad in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve tomato salad
More about Stock & Barrel
Stock & Barrel
901 Gleaves Street, Nashville
|Side Tomato Salad
|$4.00
|Village Tomato Salad
|$10.00
Heirloom Tomatoes + Red Onion + Kalamata Olives + Feta + Cucumber + Basil + E.V.O.O. + Balsamic Reduction
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elliston Place Soda Shop
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Tomato + Salad
|$10.99
with chicken, tuna or egg salad served over sliced tomato and leaf lettuce