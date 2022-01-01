Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Item pic

 

The Eastern Peak - Thompson

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Roll-$8.00
Tuna and scallions
Spicy Tuna Roll-$10.00
Mixed spicy tuna, masago, scallions, cucumbers, and sesame seeds
More about The Eastern Peak - Thompson
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - Nashville (Donelson), TN

2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna & Avocado Roll$7.95
Tuna Roll$8.35
(Original OR Fried) Red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.35
Chopped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - Nashville (Donelson), TN
The Eastern Peak image

SALADS • SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Gulch

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll-$10.50
Mixed spicy tuna, masago, scallions, cucumbers, and sesame seeds
Tuna Roll-$8.50
Tuna and scallions
More about The Eastern Peak - Gulch
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Classic Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
More about Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH
Consumer pic

 

Samurai Sushi - Midtown

2215 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.50
spicy tuna, cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.50
spicy tuna, cucumber
More about Samurai Sushi - Midtown
Item pic

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Bellevue

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Roll$7.00
Tuna and scallions
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Mixed spicy tuna, scallions, cucumbers, and sesame seeds
More about The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
Item pic

 

Maru Nations

5511 Centennial Blvd., Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Roll$7.95
More about Maru Nations

