Tuna rolls in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve tuna rolls
The Eastern Peak - Thompson
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Tuna Roll-
|$8.00
Tuna and scallions
|Spicy Tuna Roll-
|$10.00
Mixed spicy tuna, masago, scallions, cucumbers, and sesame seeds
Rock N Roll Sushi - Nashville (Donelson), TN
2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Tuna & Avocado Roll
|$7.95
|Tuna Roll
|$8.35
(Original OR Fried) Red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.35
Chopped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.
SALADS • SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Gulch
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Spicy Tuna Roll-
|$10.50
Mixed spicy tuna, masago, scallions, cucumbers, and sesame seeds
|Tuna Roll-
|$8.50
Tuna and scallions
Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll
|$9.00
|Classic Spicy Tuna Roll
|$9.00
Samurai Sushi - Midtown
2215 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$7.50
spicy tuna, cucumber
SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville
|Tuna Roll
|$7.00
Tuna and scallions
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$10.00
Mixed spicy tuna, scallions, cucumbers, and sesame seeds