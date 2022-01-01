Tuna salad in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about The Eastern Peak
The Eastern Peak
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Seared Tuna Salad-
|$16.00
Seared tuna, mango, carrots, tomatoes, radishes, mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts and served with creamy mango dressing
More about The Eastern Peak
SALADS • SUSHI
The Eastern Peak
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Seared Tuna Salad-
|$16.50
Seared tuna, carrots, tomatoes, radishes, mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts and served with creamy mango dressing
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elliston Place Soda Shop
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
choose between chicken, tuna or egg salad. served plain so don't forget to add your fixin's!
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
1610 21st Ave South, Nashville
|Ahi Tuna Salad
|$15.06
Open wide and say AHI. Just-seared tuna slices, cucumber, avocado and strawberries piled on spring greens, topped with sweet chili, ponzu and sesame seeds.
More about proper bagel
proper bagel
2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
|1/2lb classic tuna salad
|$9.00
by the pound in a container, bagels not included.
|classic tuna salad
|$10.50
topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.
More about Eastwood Deli Co
SANDWICHES
Eastwood Deli Co
1896 Eastland Avenue, Nashville
|Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Line caught albacore tuna fish w/ leaf lettuce on sourdough
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$8.50
Tuna Salad On A Bed Of Romaine & Mixed Greens, Cucmbers, Tomato, Boiled Egg, Diced Potato, Kalamata Olives & Capers. G/F
More about The Eastern Peak
SUSHI
The Eastern Peak
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville
|Seared Tuna Salad
|$16.00
Seared tuna, mango, carrots, tomatoes, radishes, mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts and served with creamy mango dressing