Tuna salad in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

 

The Eastern Peak

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Tuna Salad-$16.00
Seared tuna, mango, carrots, tomatoes, radishes, mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts and served with creamy mango dressing
More about The Eastern Peak
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Salad$15.06
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI

The Eastern Peak

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Tuna Salad-$16.50
Seared tuna, carrots, tomatoes, radishes, mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts and served with creamy mango dressing
More about The Eastern Peak
Elliston Place Soda Shop image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elliston Place Soda Shop

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.99
choose between chicken, tuna or egg salad. served plain so don't forget to add your fixin's!
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

1610 21st Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Salad$15.06
Open wide and say AHI. Just-seared tuna slices, cucumber, avocado and strawberries piled on spring greens, topped with sweet chili, ponzu and sesame seeds.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Consumer pic

 

proper bagel

2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2lb classic tuna salad$9.00
by the pound in a container, bagels not included.
classic tuna salad$10.50
topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.
More about proper bagel
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Eastwood Deli Co

1896 Eastland Avenue, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.50
Line caught albacore tuna fish w/ leaf lettuce on sourdough
Tuna Nicoise Salad$8.50
Tuna Salad On A Bed Of Romaine & Mixed Greens, Cucmbers, Tomato, Boiled Egg, Diced Potato, Kalamata Olives & Capers. G/F
More about Eastwood Deli Co
Item pic

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Tuna Salad$16.00
Seared tuna, mango, carrots, tomatoes, radishes, mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts and served with creamy mango dressing
More about The Eastern Peak
Consumer pic

 

the GreenHouse

2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pt Joyce's Tuna Salad$15.50
16 oz, albacore white tuna, gherkins, red onion, spices, mayo
Joyce's Tuna Salad$12.00
grilled wheat bread, tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, onion
More about the GreenHouse

