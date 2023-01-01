Veggie burritos in Nashville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$6.50
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$5.50
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$5.50
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
Tower Market & Deli image

 

Tower Market & Deli

1305 Gallatain Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$9.00
More about Tower Market & Deli
Main pic

 

Cheap Charlie's Tacos & More - 2237 Carefree Ln

1101 Woodland Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$8.19
Our traditional burrito that contains Sautéed Peppers and Onions, cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream inside a 12" flour tortilla.
More about Cheap Charlie's Tacos & More - 2237 Carefree Ln

