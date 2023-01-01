Veggie burritos in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve veggie burritos
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
530 Church Street, Nashville
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$6.50
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$5.50
Tower Market & Deli
1305 Gallatain Ave, Nashville
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
Cheap Charlie's Tacos & More - 2237 Carefree Ln
1101 Woodland Street, Nashville
|Veggie Burrito
|$8.19
Our traditional burrito that contains Sautéed Peppers and Onions, cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream inside a 12" flour tortilla.