Veggie quesadillas in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas
Urban Cookhouse Midtown - Nashville
1907 Broadway, Nashville
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$14.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Fainting Goat Cafe
300 20th Ave N, Nashville
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$7.75
Avocado, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Flour Tortilla, Drizzled with Cumin Sour Cream, and a Side of Homemade Salsa
Cheap Charlie's Tacos & More - 2237 Carefree Ln
1101 Woodland Street, Nashville
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$5.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|VEGGIE QUESADILLA
|$11.00
Toasted flour tortilla with fresh steamed veggies , with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
Cheap Charlies West LLC - 1313 51st Ave N
1313 51st Ave N, Nashville
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$5.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|QUESADILLA- VEGGIE
|$11.00
Toasted flour tortilla with fresh steamed veggies , with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side