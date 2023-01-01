Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie quesadillas in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas

Item pic

 

Urban Cookhouse Midtown - Nashville

1907 Broadway, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$14.00
More about Urban Cookhouse Midtown - Nashville
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Fainting Goat Cafe

300 20th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$7.75
Avocado, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Flour Tortilla, Drizzled with Cumin Sour Cream, and a Side of Homemade Salsa
More about The Fainting Goat Cafe
Main pic

 

Cheap Charlie's Tacos & More - 2237 Carefree Ln

1101 Woodland Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$5.99
More about Cheap Charlie's Tacos & More - 2237 Carefree Ln
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE QUESADILLA$11.00
Toasted flour tortilla with fresh steamed veggies , with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
Main pic

 

Cheap Charlies West LLC - 1313 51st Ave N

1313 51st Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$5.99
More about Cheap Charlies West LLC - 1313 51st Ave N
Corner Pub Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (692 reviews)
Takeout
QUESADILLA- VEGGIE$11.00
Toasted flour tortilla with fresh steamed veggies , with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
More about Corner Pub Downtown

