Waffles in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
#18 Chicken & Waffle$5.25
crisp tenders, peppered bacon, peppercorn gravy, green apple slaw, maple syrup, red chile aioli, chives, waffle tortilla
More about Assembly Food Hall
TailGate Brewery image

 

TailGate Brewery

811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
8" Chicken & Waffle Cone Pizza$14.99
Our Pizza of the Month! Shredded mozzarella, fresh rosemary, crispy chicken, bacon, Sweet & Three waffle cone crumbles, and a drizzle of Miss Lacey's Sweet Tea syrup.
16" Chicken & Waffle Cone Pizza$29.99
Our Pizza of the Month! Shredded mozzarella, fresh rosemary, crispy chicken, bacon, Sweet & Three waffle cone crumbles, and a drizzle of Miss Lacey's Sweet Tea syrup.
12" Chicken & Waffle Cone Pizza$22.99
Our Pizza of the Month! Shredded mozzarella, fresh rosemary, crispy chicken, bacon, Sweet & Three waffle cone crumbles, and a drizzle of Miss Lacey's Sweet Tea syrup.
More about TailGate Brewery
The Melting Pot image

 

The Melting Pot

166 2nd Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot
Item pic

 

Just Love Coffee

1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wakey-Waffle$4.99
Half waffle, side of sausage, served with syrup.
Chicken n' Waffles$8.95
Traditional waffle topped with breaded chicken and fresh basil. Served with your choice of syrup or our new house made *spicy* syrup.
More about Just Love Coffee
TailGate Brewery image

 

TailGate Brewery

1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
8" Chicken & Waffle Cone Pizza$14.99
Our Pizza of the Month! Shredded mozzarella, fresh rosemary, crispy chicken, bacon, Sweet & Three waffle cone crumbles, and a drizzle of Miss Lacey's Sweet Tea syrup.
16" Chicken & Waffle Cone Pizza$29.99
Our Pizza of the Month! Shredded mozzarella, fresh rosemary, crispy chicken, bacon, Sweet & Three waffle cone crumbles, and a drizzle of Miss Lacey's Sweet Tea syrup.
12" Chicken & Waffle Cone Pizza$22.99
Our Pizza of the Month! Shredded mozzarella, fresh rosemary, crispy chicken, bacon, Sweet & Three waffle cone crumbles, and a drizzle of Miss Lacey's Sweet Tea syrup.
More about TailGate Brewery
51st Deli image

 

51st Deli

1314 51St Avenue N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles$9.00
Waffle (only)$4.99
More about 51st Deli
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
HOT CHICKEN WAFFLE$18.00
a Belgium style waffle topped with maple syrup, our Nashville hot chicken and two fried eggs
More about Green Hills Grille
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

7113 CHARLOTTE PIKE STE 2, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Waffle$3.50
Glazed Waffle$3.50
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken + Waffle$12.00
Hot or Plain Chicken Tenders, Pickles
More about Assembly Food Hall
Cafe Roze image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Roze

1115 Porter Road, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Stout Waffles$13.00
Mascarpone & Seasonal Fruit
More about Cafe Roze
TailGate Brewery image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TailGate Brewery

7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)
Takeout
8" Chicken & Waffle Cone Pizza$14.99
Our Pizza of the Month! Shredded mozzarella, fresh rosemary, crispy chicken, bacon, Sweet & Three waffle cone crumbles, and a drizzle of Miss Lacey's Sweet Tea syrup.
16" Chicken & Waffle Cone Pizza$29.99
Our Pizza of the Month! Shredded mozzarella, fresh rosemary, crispy chicken, bacon, Sweet & Three waffle cone crumbles, and a drizzle of Miss Lacey's Sweet Tea syrup.
12" Chicken & Waffle Cone Pizza$22.99
Our Pizza of the Month! Shredded mozzarella, fresh rosemary, crispy chicken, bacon, Sweet & Three waffle cone crumbles, and a drizzle of Miss Lacey's Sweet Tea syrup.
More about TailGate Brewery
The Gumbo Bros image

 

The Gumbo Bros

505 12th Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cajun Waffle Fries$6.00
More about The Gumbo Bros

