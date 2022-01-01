Waffles in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve waffles
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|#18 Chicken & Waffle
|$5.25
crisp tenders, peppered bacon, peppercorn gravy, green apple slaw, maple syrup, red chile aioli, chives, waffle tortilla
TailGate Brewery
811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville
|8" Chicken & Waffle Cone Pizza
|$14.99
Our Pizza of the Month! Shredded mozzarella, fresh rosemary, crispy chicken, bacon, Sweet & Three waffle cone crumbles, and a drizzle of Miss Lacey's Sweet Tea syrup.
|16" Chicken & Waffle Cone Pizza
|$29.99
Our Pizza of the Month! Shredded mozzarella, fresh rosemary, crispy chicken, bacon, Sweet & Three waffle cone crumbles, and a drizzle of Miss Lacey's Sweet Tea syrup.
|12" Chicken & Waffle Cone Pizza
|$22.99
Our Pizza of the Month! Shredded mozzarella, fresh rosemary, crispy chicken, bacon, Sweet & Three waffle cone crumbles, and a drizzle of Miss Lacey's Sweet Tea syrup.
The Melting Pot
166 2nd Ave N, Nashville
|Chicken & Waffle Skewers
|$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
Just Love Coffee
1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|Wakey-Waffle
|$4.99
Half waffle, side of sausage, served with syrup.
|Chicken n' Waffles
|$8.95
Traditional waffle topped with breaded chicken and fresh basil. Served with your choice of syrup or our new house made *spicy* syrup.
TailGate Brewery
1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
51st Deli
1314 51St Avenue N, Nashville
|Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles
|$9.00
|Waffle (only)
|$4.99
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|HOT CHICKEN WAFFLE
|$18.00
a Belgium style waffle topped with maple syrup, our Nashville hot chicken and two fried eggs
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
7113 CHARLOTTE PIKE STE 2, Nashville
|Chocolate Chip Waffle
|$3.50
|Glazed Waffle
|$3.50
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Chicken + Waffle
|$12.00
Hot or Plain Chicken Tenders, Pickles
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Roze
1115 Porter Road, Nashville
|Stout Waffles
|$13.00
Mascarpone & Seasonal Fruit
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
TailGate Brewery
7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
