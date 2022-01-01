Wontons in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve wontons
Rock N Roll Sushi
2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Crispy Crab Wontons
|$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
Hawkers Asian Street Food
626A Main Street, Nashville
|Sichuan Wontons
|$8.00
Six per order, steamed chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons with bean sprouts served in a peanut chili sauce | Some Heat
|Golden Wontons
|$8.00
Six per order, deep-fried chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons, with a sweet chili sauce on the side
Han's Banh Mi and Pho
5694 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$13.00
A flavorful Chinese infused dish, served in pork bone broth with egg noodle, hand wrapped pork wontons, and char siu pork.
Peninsula
1035 W Eastland Ave, Nashville
|Spicy Wontons
|$9.00
Pork wontons with shrimp, scallion and water chesnut dressed in dark, sweet soy & chili crisp.
|Large Wonton Soup
|$13.00
A quart of pork wontons with shrimp, scallion and water chesnut in Peninsula pork broth.
|Small Wonton Soup
|$8.00
A pint of pork wontons with shrimp, scallion & water chesnut in Peninsula pork broth.