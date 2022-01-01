Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve wontons

Thai Esane

203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wonton$13.00
More about Thai Esane
Crispy Crab Wontons image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Crab Wontons$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Item pic

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

626A Main Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sichuan Wontons$8.00
Six per order, steamed chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons with bean sprouts served in a peanut chili sauce | Some Heat
Golden Wontons$8.00
Six per order, deep-fried chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons, with a sweet chili sauce on the side
Sichuan Wontons$8.50
Six per order, steamed chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons with bean sprouts served in a peanut chili sauce | Some Heat
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

1610 21st Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Crab Wontons$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Thai Esane Nashville image

 

Thai Esane Nashville

1520 Division St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wonton$13.00
More about Thai Esane Nashville
Item pic

 

Han's Banh Mi and Pho

5694 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Noodle Soup$13.00
A flavorful Chinese infused dish, served in pork bone broth with egg noodle, hand wrapped pork wontons, and char siu pork.
More about Han's Banh Mi and Pho
Spicy Wontons image

 

Peninsula

1035 W Eastland Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (2318 reviews)
Spicy Wontons$9.00
Pork wontons with shrimp, scallion and water chesnut dressed in dark, sweet soy & chili crisp.
Large Wonton Soup$13.00
A quart of pork wontons with shrimp, scallion and water chesnut in Peninsula pork broth.
Small Wonton Soup$8.00
A pint of pork wontons with shrimp, scallion & water chesnut in Peninsula pork broth.
More about Peninsula

