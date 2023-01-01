Yogurt parfaits in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
Red Bicycle- Woodbine
2190 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
Yogurt Parfait
$6.00
Bongo Belmont
2007 Belmont Blvd, Nashville
Blue Monarch Yogurt Parfait
$6.00
Yogurt with Blue Monarch Granola and Fresh Fruit.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Fainting Goat Cafe
300 20th Ave N, Nashville
Yogurt Parfait
$4.00
Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Apples, Homemade Granola, Fresh Berries
Crieve Hall Bagel Co.
4825 Trousdale Dr Suite 228, Nashville
Yogurt+Granola Parfait
$6.50