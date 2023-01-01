Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt parfaits in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

Consumer pic

 

Red Bicycle- Woodbine

2190 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$6.00
More about Red Bicycle- Woodbine
Item pic

 

Bongo Belmont

2007 Belmont Blvd, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blue Monarch Yogurt Parfait$6.00
Yogurt with Blue Monarch Granola and Fresh Fruit.
More about Bongo Belmont
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Fainting Goat Cafe

300 20th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait$4.00
Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Apples, Homemade Granola, Fresh Berries
More about The Fainting Goat Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Crieve Hall Bagel Co.

4825 Trousdale Dr Suite 228, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yogurt+Granola Parfait$6.50
More about Crieve Hall Bagel Co.
The Cookery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Cookery

1827 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Low-fat Yogurt Parfait$8.00
More about The Cookery

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Pancakes

Grilled Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Pudding

Peanut Butter Cookies

Tomato Salad

Club Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (26 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (172 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1155 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (445 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston