Donelson restaurants you'll love

Must-try Donelson restaurants

Sunflower Bakehouse image

 

Sunflower Bakehouse

2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chickpea$9.50
Spicy Roasted Chickpeas, Avocado, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Creamy Ranch (contains soy)
Sunflower Cali$7.95
Smashed Avocado, Lettuce, Radishes, Sprouts, Sunflower Seeds, Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce, and Lemon-Thyme Aioli served on our house-made Gluten-Free Focaccia Bread
BBQ Sandwich$9.99
Our Traditional BBQ, straight from the Café (a blend of Soy and Wheat protein), Asian Slaw, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
More about Sunflower Bakehouse
Party Fowl image

 

Party Fowl

2620 Lebanon Pike, Donelson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Chicken Poutine$12.00
French fries with cheddar cheese curds, roasted chicken gravy, topped with hot chicken (choose heat level) and chopped green onion
Smashburger$15.00
Deconstructed Cobb$16.00
More about Party Fowl
Caliber Coffee Co. image

SALADS

Caliber Coffee Co.

2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (845 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$6.00
Mashed avocado on toasted fresh baked, house-made bread topped with a choice of: sunflower shoots, goat cheese, bacon, egg, or tomato.
The Austin$8.00
It's everything. Sausage, bacon, white cheddar cheese, eggs, creamy avocado and tomato on artisan bread. Make it GF with our gluten-free bread!
The Oxford$5.00
Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese on a toasted English Muffin.
More about Caliber Coffee Co.
Bavarian Bierhaus image

FRENCH FRIES

Bavarian Bierhaus

121 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (2142 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sauerbraten$22.49
Beef Roast cooked until fork tender. Served with an authentic Sweet and Sour gravy and your choice of two sides.
Giant Pretzel$14.49
Our imported Bavarian Pretzel just super sized. Perfect for groups of 4-6 and served with our warm Bier Cheese dipping sauce that is a perfect compliment (don't worry, it's safe for the kids too)
Black Forest Cake$7.49
A delicious classic of the Black Forest Cherry Cake all the way from Germany.
More about Bavarian Bierhaus
Tennfold image

 

Tennfold

2408 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smoked Wings$17.00
Hickory Smoke/ Dusted & Sauced/ 8 Per Order/ Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch
House Salad$7.00
Romaine and Iceberg | Cherry Tomato | Mozzarella | Croutons | Ranch Dressing on the Side
Shake Shake Fries$5.00
Romano Cheese/ Malt Vinegar Powder/ Herbs
More about Tennfold
Nectar Urban Cantina image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cantina Burrito$10.00
Flour Tortilla | Verde Rice | Black Beans | Pepper jack cheese | Romaine Lettuce | House Crema | Five Pepper Salsa
Tijuana Chicken$4.75
Guajillo Marinated Chicken | Queso Fresco | Poblano Crema | Pickled Onions | Cilantro
Quesadilla$7.50
Flour Tortilla | Pepper Jack Cheese | Lettuce | Salsa | Pico De Gallo | Mexican Crema
More about Nectar Urban Cantina
Darfons Restaurant & Lounge image

 

Darfons Restaurant & Lounge

2810 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (2029 reviews)
Takeout
More about Darfons Restaurant & Lounge

