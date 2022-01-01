Donelson restaurants you'll love
Sunflower Bakehouse
2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chickpea
|$9.50
Spicy Roasted Chickpeas, Avocado, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Creamy Ranch (contains soy)
|Sunflower Cali
|$7.95
Smashed Avocado, Lettuce, Radishes, Sprouts, Sunflower Seeds, Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce, and Lemon-Thyme Aioli served on our house-made Gluten-Free Focaccia Bread
|BBQ Sandwich
|$9.99
Our Traditional BBQ, straight from the Café (a blend of Soy and Wheat protein), Asian Slaw, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
Party Fowl
2620 Lebanon Pike, Donelson
|Popular items
|Hot Chicken Poutine
|$12.00
French fries with cheddar cheese curds, roasted chicken gravy, topped with hot chicken (choose heat level) and chopped green onion
|Smashburger
|$15.00
|Deconstructed Cobb
|$16.00
Caliber Coffee Co.
2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$6.00
Mashed avocado on toasted fresh baked, house-made bread topped with a choice of: sunflower shoots, goat cheese, bacon, egg, or tomato.
|The Austin
|$8.00
It's everything. Sausage, bacon, white cheddar cheese, eggs, creamy avocado and tomato on artisan bread. Make it GF with our gluten-free bread!
|The Oxford
|$5.00
Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese on a toasted English Muffin.
Bavarian Bierhaus
121 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
|Popular items
|Sauerbraten
|$22.49
Beef Roast cooked until fork tender. Served with an authentic Sweet and Sour gravy and your choice of two sides.
|Giant Pretzel
|$14.49
Our imported Bavarian Pretzel just super sized. Perfect for groups of 4-6 and served with our warm Bier Cheese dipping sauce that is a perfect compliment (don't worry, it's safe for the kids too)
|Black Forest Cake
|$7.49
A delicious classic of the Black Forest Cherry Cake all the way from Germany.
Tennfold
2408 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings
|$17.00
Hickory Smoke/ Dusted & Sauced/ 8 Per Order/ Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch
|House Salad
|$7.00
Romaine and Iceberg | Cherry Tomato | Mozzarella | Croutons | Ranch Dressing on the Side
|Shake Shake Fries
|$5.00
Romano Cheese/ Malt Vinegar Powder/ Herbs
Nectar Urban Cantina
206 McGavock Pike, Nashville
|Popular items
|Cantina Burrito
|$10.00
Flour Tortilla | Verde Rice | Black Beans | Pepper jack cheese | Romaine Lettuce | House Crema | Five Pepper Salsa
|Tijuana Chicken
|$4.75
Guajillo Marinated Chicken | Queso Fresco | Poblano Crema | Pickled Onions | Cilantro
|Quesadilla
|$7.50
Flour Tortilla | Pepper Jack Cheese | Lettuce | Salsa | Pico De Gallo | Mexican Crema