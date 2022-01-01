Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Donelson

Go
Donelson restaurants
Toast

Donelson restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Bavarian Bierhaus

121 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (2142 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich$16.99
Our signature Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich is breaded and fried and topped with ham and swiss cheese sauce and served with crispy fries.
More about Bavarian Bierhaus
Item pic

 

Tennfold

2408 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
b&b pickle slaw | cholula hot sauce mayo | Martin's potato roll
More about Tennfold
Nectar Urban Cantina image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
More about Nectar Urban Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Donelson

Brisket

Hot Chocolate

Cheesecake

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Muffins

Pies

Cookies

Map

More near Donelson to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

The Nations

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Music Row

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hillsboro West End

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

South Nashville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sylvan Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston