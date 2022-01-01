Muffins in
Donelson
/
Nashville
/
Donelson
/
Muffins
Donelson restaurants that serve muffins
Sunflower Bakehouse
2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
Avg 4.8
(287 reviews)
Blueberry Crumble Muffin
$4.25
More about Sunflower Bakehouse
SALADS
Caliber Coffee Co.
2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
Avg 4.7
(845 reviews)
Muffins
$4.00
Muffins baked in house daily.
More about Caliber Coffee Co.
