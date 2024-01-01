Pretzels in Donelson

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sunflower Bakehouse image

 

Sunflower Bakehouse

2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (287 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Covered Pretzel - 2 Pack$5.75
Pretzel Bun Only$2.50
More about Sunflower Bakehouse
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Bavarian Bierhaus - Nashville

121 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (2142 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel$12.29
Our delicious 5oz Pretzels are made all the way in Germany. We lightly salt them and cook them right here at the Bierhaus. Pair it with warm Bier Cheese or our haus made German Obatzda.
More about Bavarian Bierhaus - Nashville

