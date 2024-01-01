Pretzels in Donelson
Donelson restaurants that serve pretzels
Sunflower Bakehouse
2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Chocolate Covered Pretzel - 2 Pack
|$5.75
|Pretzel Bun Only
|$2.50
FRENCH FRIES
Bavarian Bierhaus - Nashville
121 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
|Pretzel
|$12.29
Our delicious 5oz Pretzels are made all the way in Germany. We lightly salt them and cook them right here at the Bierhaus. Pair it with warm Bier Cheese or our haus made German Obatzda.