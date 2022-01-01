Downtown restaurants you'll love

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Southern
Must-try Downtown restaurants

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$5.99
Bacon, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Fish Taco$3.60
Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
Beef Taco$3.30
Choice of ground or shredded beef in a crispy corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#12 Slow-Roasted Brisket$5.75
barbacoa style brisket, red chile mayo, avocado relish, queso blanco, micro cilantro, comte' cheese encrusted flour tortilla
#1 Buffalo Chicken$4.85
crisp tenders, house buffalo sauce, carrots, Danish bleu cheese, ranch crema, micro celery, flour tortilla
#3 Spicy Tikka$4.85
crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla
More about Assembly Food Hall
Husk - Nashville image

 

Husk - Nashville

37 Rutledge St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Wings$15.00
Field of Dreams Hickory Smoked Wings, Alabama White Sauce (6 pc.)
Watermelon Salad$14.00
Greener Roots Lettuce, Garden Herbs, Southland Strawberries, Kenny's Blue, Shaved Radish, Spring Onion Green Goddess
Fried Chicken Dinner$20.00
Husk Fried Chicken dinner served with two daily sides
Today's sides: Turnip Creamed Spinach with Crispy Shallot and a cold salad of Sprouted Beans, Apple & Lemon
More about Husk - Nashville
Pinewood image

 

Pinewood

33 Peabody St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Club Sandwich$15.00
turkey, bacon, ham, tomato, avocado, lettuce, herb mayo, multigrain bread
French Dip$19.00
shaved try-tip, caramelized onion, horseradish cream, gruyere cheese, au jus
Cheeseburger$16.00
bear creek farm beef, american cheese, lettuce, red onion, mayo, dijon mustard, and pickle
More about Pinewood
The Mockingbird Nashville image

 

The Mockingbird Nashville

121A 12th Ave North, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pasta la Vista$25.00
herb-lemon cream, roasted mushroom, caramelized onion, goat cheese
The Bird is the Word$26.00
Chicken fried chicken thighs, chorizo gravy, salsa verde mashed potatoes
The Mockingburger$15.00
Double cheeseburger, american cheese, charred onion, fancy sauce, fries
More about The Mockingbird Nashville
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Donut 25 Pack$24.00
Cold Brew$3.75
Donut 6 Pack$6.00
More about Assembly Food Hall
Peg Leg Porker image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Peg Leg Porker

903 Gleaves St, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (7772 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Rack Platter$28.95
1/2 Rack Platter$18.95
Full Rack Only$25.00
More about Peg Leg Porker
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
9" PEPPERONI MARGHERITA DOPPIO$14.75
San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, nickel pepperoni, garlic, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano
12" CLASSICA VPN MARGHERITA$18.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano, olive oil, basil
12" AMERICANA (N.Y. STYLE)$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, scamorza, oregano, garlic
More about Assembly Food Hall
The Melting Pot image

 

The Melting Pot

166 2nd Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Course Date Night In for 2$49.00
Get cozy with your sweetie and make it a date night at home! Includes choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Includes rose petals and 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries.
Chocolate for 2$20.00
Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Caesar$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
More about The Melting Pot
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe

555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (466 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The D'onut$4.75
Sugar-covered brioche donut filled with vanilla pastry cream
Veggie Egg Sandwich$9.50
Free range egg, smashed avocado, white cheddar, roasted tomato, arugula, roasted tomato mayo on a homemade focaccia roll
Chicken & Avocado Sandwich$9.75
Lemon chicken breast, smashed avocados, roasted tomatoes, dijonnaise on homemade focaccia bread
More about D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
The Eastern Peak image

SALADS • SUSHI

The Eastern Peak

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Miso Soup$4.00
Healthy soy bean paste consomme with mushroom, seaweed, and scallions
Pad Thai$15.00
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and pad thai sauce; served with lime
Sesame Chicken$15.00
Deep-fried chicken tossed with sugar snap peas, garlic, and carrots; topped with sesame seeds, scallions, and sesame sauce, served with a bowl of Jasmine rice (Sesame Sauce cannot be gluten free)
More about The Eastern Peak
Paradise Park Trailer Resort image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Paradise Park Trailer Resort

411 Broadway, Nashville

Avg 3.6 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Singlewide Cheeseburger$10.49
1/3 pound Angus burger.
Classic All American Dog$5.99
The Hot Dog that helped us win the War! A jumbo all-beef hot dog with ketchup & mustard served on a bakery fresh bun.
Chili Cheeseburger$11.49
Smothered with chili and cheddar.
More about Paradise Park Trailer Resort
Chauhan Ale And Masala House image

 

Chauhan Ale And Masala House

123 12Th Ave North, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
sweet & savory spices
Ginger Garlic Shrimp$21.00
ginger, garlic, lemon, turmeric
Masala Braised lamb$21.00
star anise, cinnamon, chauhan masala
More about Chauhan Ale And Masala House
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 BROADWAY PLACE, NASHVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Chicken$15.00
One half chicken hand marinated rotisserie chicken grilled to perfection, choice of marinade flavor and one side. Includes mixed-greens salad.
1/4 Chicken White$13.00
One piece breast & wing hand marinated rotisserie chicken grilled to perfection, choice of marinade flavor and one side. Includes mixed-greens salad.
Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese$6.00
Queso mac n cheese with pulled shredded chicken, Frank's original buffalo sauce, parsley flakes
More about Assembly Food Hall
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded$5.00
ribeye, onions, whiz
Texas$9.95
Choice of habanero seasoned ribeye or chicken, chipotle mayo, caramelized onions, jalapeno, Queso
The Original$8.95
Choice of ribeye or chicken, caramelized onions, whiz or white american
More about Assembly Food Hall
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 BROADWAY PLACE, NASHVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hawaiian Fries$5.00
French Fried with rice seasoning & spicy aioli
Gyoza$7.00
Fried Pork Dumplings With Ponzu sauce
Large Bowl (24 oz)$14.95
Pick your base ( choose 1 or 2) white rice, brown rice, Mixed green
More about Assembly Food Hall
Carrie's Coffee etc image

 

Carrie's Coffee etc

150 3rd Ave S #750, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yogurt$1.75
Half Sandwich$5.49
Whole Container Tuna$7.99
More about Carrie's Coffee etc
Corner Pub Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (692 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CORNER CLUB$11.00
Three slices of toasted white bread, lettuce, tomato, bacon, smoked turkey, slow cooked ham, American, swiss and provolone cheese with mayo
CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
CHICKEN TENDERS$11.00
Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard
More about Corner Pub Downtown
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 BROADWAY PLACE, NASHVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Double Scoop$7.00
Double scoop of cookie dough
Pint Jar$12.99
A Pint Jar of cookie dough to go
Single Scoop$5.00
Single scoop of cookie dough
More about Assembly Food Hall
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tortellini Elliston$11.00
Cocos House Salad$7.00
Penne Al Fresco$12.00
More about Assembly Food Hall
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dragon Roll$16.00
Potstickers$7.00
California Roll$8.00
More about Assembly Food Hall
Tennessee Brew Works image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tennessee Brew Works

809 Ewing Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Springer Mt. Wings$12.99
pickled wings + Asian style hot sauce +
State Park Blonde ranch
Urban Hiker® 6 Pack$9.99
Tennessee Lager. 4.2% ABV. a light bodied Tennessee lager with subtle malt sweetness balanced by honey dew and a floral hop aromas and flavors. The finish is crisp and refreshing.
Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
Southern Grilled Cheese Sandwich$12.99
* includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup.
apple butter + goat cheese + white cheddar
More about Tennessee Brew Works
DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey image

 

DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

235 5th Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwich$9.00
Bagel sandwich with Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs*, Broadbent bacon, and cheddar cheese.
Salmon Sandwich$14.00
Pan-seared salmon fillet on BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
PMP Sandwich$12.00
Prosciutto, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on sourdough. {+ avocado mash $1}
More about DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Chicken$11.00
Chopped Hot Chicken Tender, Cheddar, Local Honey, Pickles
Joe Dirt$8.00
Oreo’s, Carmel & Chocolate Sauce Chocolate Chips
Straw-Nella$8.50
Strawberries, Nutella, Chocolate Sauce, Chocolate Chips
More about Assembly Food Hall
Southernaire Market image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Southernaire Market

150 3rd Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (52 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
housemade chicken salad and romaine lettuce on a locally baked hoagie roll.
Sandwich of the Day$12.00
Chef's selection 2/4
Chicken Salad$5.00
8oz portion of fresh made chicken salad.
More about Southernaire Market
Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe image

 

Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe

501 Union St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black & Bleu$9.11
Wicked Chicken Sandwich$7.52
Brownie w/ Pecans$2.28
More about Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cerveza Jack's Nashville

135 2nd ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Califlower Taco$4.00
Steak Quesdilla$14.00
Hot Chicken Burrito$12.00
More about Cerveza Jack's Nashville
Central BBQ image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ

408 11th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1395 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Plate$12.99
Half Slab The Rib Plate$16.99
Half Hot Wings$6.99
More about Central BBQ
City Winery image

 

City Winery

609 LAFAYETTE STREET, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (1539 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CW "MelRose" Rose 2019 Bottle$18.00
This rose gold rosé is perfect for a warm
summer evening. Ripe with bright notes of
strawberry and yuzu on the nose, this light
and refreshing rose is one to stock up on.
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
fried, molasses vinaigrette, feta
CW Chicken Wings (8)$12.00
Buttermilk brined, breaded smoked blackening spice, ranch dressing
More about City Winery
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon

114 8th Ave. S., Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1494 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nash Burger$14.99
Fresh Ground Smash Burger cooked pink or no pink, with sharp cheddar cheese, hickory bacon, and a fried farm egg, topped with a bourbon maple mustard. All burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun with a thick sliced house pickle and a side of french fries.
Avocado Toast$8.99
Thick cut wheatberry toast, fresh avocado, sliced strawberries, praline pecans and creamy goat cheese, drizzled with honey vinaigrette.
Southern Cobb$14.99
Smoked turkey, hickory bacon, fresh avocado, farm eggs, white cheddar, and diced tomato. Buttermilk Ranch is suggested.
*Gluten Free
More about NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon

