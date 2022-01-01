Downtown restaurants you'll love
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
530 Church Street, Nashville
|Popular items
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$5.99
Bacon, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
|Fish Taco
|$3.60
Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
|Beef Taco
|$3.30
Choice of ground or shredded beef in a crispy corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Popular items
|#12 Slow-Roasted Brisket
|$5.75
barbacoa style brisket, red chile mayo, avocado relish, queso blanco, micro cilantro, comte' cheese encrusted flour tortilla
|#1 Buffalo Chicken
|$4.85
crisp tenders, house buffalo sauce, carrots, Danish bleu cheese, ranch crema, micro celery, flour tortilla
|#3 Spicy Tikka
|$4.85
crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla
Husk - Nashville
37 Rutledge St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings
|$15.00
Field of Dreams Hickory Smoked Wings, Alabama White Sauce (6 pc.)
|Watermelon Salad
|$14.00
Greener Roots Lettuce, Garden Herbs, Southland Strawberries, Kenny's Blue, Shaved Radish, Spring Onion Green Goddess
|Fried Chicken Dinner
|$20.00
Husk Fried Chicken dinner served with two daily sides
Today's sides: Turnip Creamed Spinach with Crispy Shallot and a cold salad of Sprouted Beans, Apple & Lemon
Pinewood
33 Peabody St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Club Sandwich
|$15.00
turkey, bacon, ham, tomato, avocado, lettuce, herb mayo, multigrain bread
|French Dip
|$19.00
shaved try-tip, caramelized onion, horseradish cream, gruyere cheese, au jus
|Cheeseburger
|$16.00
bear creek farm beef, american cheese, lettuce, red onion, mayo, dijon mustard, and pickle
The Mockingbird Nashville
121A 12th Ave North, Nashville
|Popular items
|Pasta la Vista
|$25.00
herb-lemon cream, roasted mushroom, caramelized onion, goat cheese
|The Bird is the Word
|$26.00
Chicken fried chicken thighs, chorizo gravy, salsa verde mashed potatoes
|The Mockingburger
|$15.00
Double cheeseburger, american cheese, charred onion, fancy sauce, fries
|Popular items
|Donut 25 Pack
|$24.00
|Cold Brew
|$3.75
|Donut 6 Pack
|$6.00
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Peg Leg Porker
903 Gleaves St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Full Rack Platter
|$28.95
|1/2 Rack Platter
|$18.95
|Full Rack Only
|$25.00
|Popular items
|9" PEPPERONI MARGHERITA DOPPIO
|$14.75
San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, nickel pepperoni, garlic, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano
|12" CLASSICA VPN MARGHERITA
|$18.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano, olive oil, basil
|12" AMERICANA (N.Y. STYLE)
|$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, scamorza, oregano, garlic
The Melting Pot
166 2nd Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|3 Course Date Night In for 2
|$49.00
Get cozy with your sweetie and make it a date night at home! Includes choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Includes rose petals and 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries.
|Chocolate for 2
|$20.00
Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
|Caesar
|$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville
|Popular items
|The D'onut
|$4.75
Sugar-covered brioche donut filled with vanilla pastry cream
|Veggie Egg Sandwich
|$9.50
Free range egg, smashed avocado, white cheddar, roasted tomato, arugula, roasted tomato mayo on a homemade focaccia roll
|Chicken & Avocado Sandwich
|$9.75
Lemon chicken breast, smashed avocados, roasted tomatoes, dijonnaise on homemade focaccia bread
SALADS • SUSHI
The Eastern Peak
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
Healthy soy bean paste consomme with mushroom, seaweed, and scallions
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and pad thai sauce; served with lime
|Sesame Chicken
|$15.00
Deep-fried chicken tossed with sugar snap peas, garlic, and carrots; topped with sesame seeds, scallions, and sesame sauce, served with a bowl of Jasmine rice (Sesame Sauce cannot be gluten free)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Paradise Park Trailer Resort
411 Broadway, Nashville
|Popular items
|Singlewide Cheeseburger
|$10.49
1/3 pound Angus burger.
|Classic All American Dog
|$5.99
The Hot Dog that helped us win the War! A jumbo all-beef hot dog with ketchup & mustard served on a bakery fresh bun.
|Chili Cheeseburger
|$11.49
Smothered with chili and cheddar.
Chauhan Ale And Masala House
123 12Th Ave North, Nashville
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
sweet & savory spices
|Ginger Garlic Shrimp
|$21.00
ginger, garlic, lemon, turmeric
|Masala Braised lamb
|$21.00
star anise, cinnamon, chauhan masala
|Popular items
|1/2 Chicken
|$15.00
One half chicken hand marinated rotisserie chicken grilled to perfection, choice of marinade flavor and one side. Includes mixed-greens salad.
|1/4 Chicken White
|$13.00
One piece breast & wing hand marinated rotisserie chicken grilled to perfection, choice of marinade flavor and one side. Includes mixed-greens salad.
|Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese
|$6.00
Queso mac n cheese with pulled shredded chicken, Frank's original buffalo sauce, parsley flakes
|Popular items
|Loaded
|$5.00
ribeye, onions, whiz
|Texas
|$9.95
Choice of habanero seasoned ribeye or chicken, chipotle mayo, caramelized onions, jalapeno, Queso
|The Original
|$8.95
Choice of ribeye or chicken, caramelized onions, whiz or white american
|Popular items
|Hawaiian Fries
|$5.00
French Fried with rice seasoning & spicy aioli
|Gyoza
|$7.00
Fried Pork Dumplings With Ponzu sauce
|Large Bowl (24 oz)
|$14.95
Pick your base ( choose 1 or 2) white rice, brown rice, Mixed green
Carrie's Coffee etc
150 3rd Ave S #750, Nashville
|Popular items
|Yogurt
|$1.75
|Half Sandwich
|$5.49
|Whole Container Tuna
|$7.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|Popular items
|CORNER CLUB
|$11.00
Three slices of toasted white bread, lettuce, tomato, bacon, smoked turkey, slow cooked ham, American, swiss and provolone cheese with mayo
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.00
A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$11.00
Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard
|Popular items
|Double Scoop
|$7.00
Double scoop of cookie dough
|Pint Jar
|$12.99
A Pint Jar of cookie dough to go
|Single Scoop
|$5.00
Single scoop of cookie dough
|Popular items
|Tortellini Elliston
|$11.00
|Cocos House Salad
|$7.00
|Penne Al Fresco
|$12.00
|Popular items
|Dragon Roll
|$16.00
|Potstickers
|$7.00
|California Roll
|$8.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tennessee Brew Works
809 Ewing Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Springer Mt. Wings
|$12.99
pickled wings + Asian style hot sauce +
State Park Blonde ranch
|Urban Hiker® 6 Pack
|$9.99
Tennessee Lager. 4.2% ABV. a light bodied Tennessee lager with subtle malt sweetness balanced by honey dew and a floral hop aromas and flavors. The finish is crisp and refreshing.
Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
|Southern Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$12.99
* includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup.
apple butter + goat cheese + white cheddar
DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
235 5th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwich
|$9.00
Bagel sandwich with Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs*, Broadbent bacon, and cheddar cheese.
|Salmon Sandwich
|$14.00
Pan-seared salmon fillet on BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
|PMP Sandwich
|$12.00
Prosciutto, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on sourdough. {+ avocado mash $1}
|Popular items
|Hot Chicken
|$11.00
Chopped Hot Chicken Tender, Cheddar, Local Honey, Pickles
|Joe Dirt
|$8.00
Oreo’s, Carmel & Chocolate Sauce Chocolate Chips
|Straw-Nella
|$8.50
Strawberries, Nutella, Chocolate Sauce, Chocolate Chips
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Southernaire Market
150 3rd Ave S, Nashville
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
housemade chicken salad and romaine lettuce on a locally baked hoagie roll.
|Sandwich of the Day
|$12.00
Chef's selection 2/4
|Chicken Salad
|$5.00
8oz portion of fresh made chicken salad.
Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe
501 Union St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Black & Bleu
|$9.11
|Wicked Chicken Sandwich
|$7.52
|Brownie w/ Pecans
|$2.28
FRENCH FRIES
Cerveza Jack's Nashville
135 2nd ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Califlower Taco
|$4.00
|Steak Quesdilla
|$14.00
|Hot Chicken Burrito
|$12.00
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Central BBQ
408 11th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Pork Plate
|$12.99
|Half Slab The Rib Plate
|$16.99
|Half Hot Wings
|$6.99
City Winery
609 LAFAYETTE STREET, Nashville
|Popular items
|CW "MelRose" Rose 2019 Bottle
|$18.00
This rose gold rosé is perfect for a warm
summer evening. Ripe with bright notes of
strawberry and yuzu on the nose, this light
and refreshing rose is one to stock up on.
|Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
fried, molasses vinaigrette, feta
|CW Chicken Wings (8)
|$12.00
Buttermilk brined, breaded smoked blackening spice, ranch dressing
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
114 8th Ave. S., Nashville
|Popular items
|Nash Burger
|$14.99
Fresh Ground Smash Burger cooked pink or no pink, with sharp cheddar cheese, hickory bacon, and a fried farm egg, topped with a bourbon maple mustard. All burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun with a thick sliced house pickle and a side of french fries.
|Avocado Toast
|$8.99
Thick cut wheatberry toast, fresh avocado, sliced strawberries, praline pecans and creamy goat cheese, drizzled with honey vinaigrette.
|Southern Cobb
|$14.99
Smoked turkey, hickory bacon, fresh avocado, farm eggs, white cheddar, and diced tomato. Buttermilk Ranch is suggested.
*Gluten Free
