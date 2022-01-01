Downtown American restaurants you'll love
More about Husk - Nashville
Husk - Nashville
37 Rutledge St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings
|$15.00
Field of Dreams Hickory Smoked Wings, Alabama White Sauce (6 pc.)
|Watermelon Salad
|$14.00
Greener Roots Lettuce, Garden Herbs, Southland Strawberries, Kenny's Blue, Shaved Radish, Spring Onion Green Goddess
|Fried Chicken Dinner
|$20.00
Husk Fried Chicken dinner served with two daily sides
Today's sides: Turnip Creamed Spinach with Crispy Shallot and a cold salad of Sprouted Beans, Apple & Lemon
More about Pinewood
Pinewood
33 Peabody St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Club Sandwich
|$15.00
turkey, bacon, ham, tomato, avocado, lettuce, herb mayo, multigrain bread
|French Dip
|$19.00
shaved try-tip, caramelized onion, horseradish cream, gruyere cheese, au jus
|Cheeseburger
|$16.00
bear creek farm beef, american cheese, lettuce, red onion, mayo, dijon mustard, and pickle
More about The Mockingbird Nashville
The Mockingbird Nashville
121A 12th Ave North, Nashville
|Popular items
|Pasta la Vista
|$25.00
herb-lemon cream, roasted mushroom, caramelized onion, goat cheese
|The Bird is the Word
|$26.00
Chicken fried chicken thighs, chorizo gravy, salsa verde mashed potatoes
|The Mockingburger
|$15.00
Double cheeseburger, american cheese, charred onion, fancy sauce, fries
More about Paradise Park Trailer Resort
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Paradise Park Trailer Resort
411 Broadway, Nashville
|Popular items
|Singlewide Cheeseburger
|$10.49
1/3 pound Angus burger.
|Classic All American Dog
|$5.99
The Hot Dog that helped us win the War! A jumbo all-beef hot dog with ketchup & mustard served on a bakery fresh bun.
|Chili Cheeseburger
|$11.49
Smothered with chili and cheddar.
More about Corner Pub Downtown
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|Popular items
|CORNER CLUB
|$11.00
Three slices of toasted white bread, lettuce, tomato, bacon, smoked turkey, slow cooked ham, American, swiss and provolone cheese with mayo
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.00
A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$11.00
Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard
More about DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
235 5th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwich
|$9.00
Bagel sandwich with Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs*, Broadbent bacon, and cheddar cheese.
|Salmon Sandwich
|$14.00
Pan-seared salmon fillet on BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
|PMP Sandwich
|$12.00
Prosciutto, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on sourdough. {+ avocado mash $1}
More about City Winery
City Winery
609 LAFAYETTE STREET, Nashville
|Popular items
|CW "MelRose" Rose 2019 Bottle
|$18.00
This rose gold rosé is perfect for a warm
summer evening. Ripe with bright notes of
strawberry and yuzu on the nose, this light
and refreshing rose is one to stock up on.
|Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
fried, molasses vinaigrette, feta
|CW Chicken Wings (8)
|$12.00
Buttermilk brined, breaded smoked blackening spice, ranch dressing