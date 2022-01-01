Downtown American restaurants you'll love

Husk - Nashville image

 

Husk - Nashville

37 Rutledge St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Wings$15.00
Field of Dreams Hickory Smoked Wings, Alabama White Sauce (6 pc.)
Watermelon Salad$14.00
Greener Roots Lettuce, Garden Herbs, Southland Strawberries, Kenny's Blue, Shaved Radish, Spring Onion Green Goddess
Fried Chicken Dinner$20.00
Husk Fried Chicken dinner served with two daily sides
Today's sides: Turnip Creamed Spinach with Crispy Shallot and a cold salad of Sprouted Beans, Apple & Lemon
More about Husk - Nashville
Pinewood image

 

Pinewood

33 Peabody St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Club Sandwich$15.00
turkey, bacon, ham, tomato, avocado, lettuce, herb mayo, multigrain bread
French Dip$19.00
shaved try-tip, caramelized onion, horseradish cream, gruyere cheese, au jus
Cheeseburger$16.00
bear creek farm beef, american cheese, lettuce, red onion, mayo, dijon mustard, and pickle
More about Pinewood
The Mockingbird Nashville image

 

The Mockingbird Nashville

121A 12th Ave North, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pasta la Vista$25.00
herb-lemon cream, roasted mushroom, caramelized onion, goat cheese
The Bird is the Word$26.00
Chicken fried chicken thighs, chorizo gravy, salsa verde mashed potatoes
The Mockingburger$15.00
Double cheeseburger, american cheese, charred onion, fancy sauce, fries
More about The Mockingbird Nashville
Paradise Park Trailer Resort image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Paradise Park Trailer Resort

411 Broadway, Nashville

Avg 3.6 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Singlewide Cheeseburger$10.49
1/3 pound Angus burger.
Classic All American Dog$5.99
The Hot Dog that helped us win the War! A jumbo all-beef hot dog with ketchup & mustard served on a bakery fresh bun.
Chili Cheeseburger$11.49
Smothered with chili and cheddar.
More about Paradise Park Trailer Resort
Corner Pub Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (692 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CORNER CLUB$11.00
Three slices of toasted white bread, lettuce, tomato, bacon, smoked turkey, slow cooked ham, American, swiss and provolone cheese with mayo
CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
CHICKEN TENDERS$11.00
Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard
More about Corner Pub Downtown
DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey image

 

DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

235 5th Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwich$9.00
Bagel sandwich with Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs*, Broadbent bacon, and cheddar cheese.
Salmon Sandwich$14.00
Pan-seared salmon fillet on BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
PMP Sandwich$12.00
Prosciutto, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on sourdough. {+ avocado mash $1}
More about DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
City Winery image

 

City Winery

609 LAFAYETTE STREET, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (1539 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CW "MelRose" Rose 2019 Bottle$18.00
This rose gold rosé is perfect for a warm
summer evening. Ripe with bright notes of
strawberry and yuzu on the nose, this light
and refreshing rose is one to stock up on.
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
fried, molasses vinaigrette, feta
CW Chicken Wings (8)$12.00
Buttermilk brined, breaded smoked blackening spice, ranch dressing
More about City Winery
The Listening Room image

 

The Listening Room

618 Fourth Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Listening Room
Sixty Vines image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Sixty Vines

5055 Broadway Pl., Nashville

Avg 4.8 (144 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sixty Vines

