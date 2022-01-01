Downtown bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown

Husk - Nashville image

 

Husk - Nashville

37 Rutledge St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Wings$15.00
Field of Dreams Hickory Smoked Wings, Alabama White Sauce (6 pc.)
Watermelon Salad$14.00
Greener Roots Lettuce, Garden Herbs, Southland Strawberries, Kenny's Blue, Shaved Radish, Spring Onion Green Goddess
Fried Chicken Dinner$20.00
Husk Fried Chicken dinner served with two daily sides
Today's sides: Turnip Creamed Spinach with Crispy Shallot and a cold salad of Sprouted Beans, Apple & Lemon
Pinewood image

 

Pinewood

33 Peabody St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Club Sandwich$15.00
turkey, bacon, ham, tomato, avocado, lettuce, herb mayo, multigrain bread
French Dip$19.00
shaved try-tip, caramelized onion, horseradish cream, gruyere cheese, au jus
Cheeseburger$16.00
bear creek farm beef, american cheese, lettuce, red onion, mayo, dijon mustard, and pickle
Chauhan Ale And Masala House image

 

Chauhan Ale And Masala House

123 12Th Ave North, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
sweet & savory spices
Ginger Garlic Shrimp$21.00
ginger, garlic, lemon, turmeric
Masala Braised lamb$21.00
star anise, cinnamon, chauhan masala
Corner Pub Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (692 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CORNER CLUB$11.00
Three slices of toasted white bread, lettuce, tomato, bacon, smoked turkey, slow cooked ham, American, swiss and provolone cheese with mayo
CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
CHICKEN TENDERS$11.00
Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cerveza Jack's Nashville

135 2nd ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Califlower Taco$4.00
Steak Quesdilla$14.00
Hot Chicken Burrito$12.00
City Winery image

 

City Winery

609 LAFAYETTE STREET, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (1539 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CW "MelRose" Rose 2019 Bottle$18.00
This rose gold rosé is perfect for a warm
summer evening. Ripe with bright notes of
strawberry and yuzu on the nose, this light
and refreshing rose is one to stock up on.
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
fried, molasses vinaigrette, feta
CW Chicken Wings (8)$12.00
Buttermilk brined, breaded smoked blackening spice, ranch dressing
Fleet Street Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Fleet Street Pub

207 printers alley, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (928 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dr. Pepper$1.75
Waterloo Wings$9.75
Chicken Pie$13.00
The Gumbo Bros image

 

The Gumbo Bros

505 12th Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Green Tomatoes$6.00
Fried Shrimp Po Boy$16.00
Nanny's Seafood Gumbo$7.00
Sixty Vines image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Sixty Vines

5055 Broadway Pl., Nashville

Avg 4.8 (144 reviews)
Takeout
