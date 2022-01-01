Downtown bars & lounges you'll love
More about Husk - Nashville
Husk - Nashville
37 Rutledge St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings
|$15.00
Field of Dreams Hickory Smoked Wings, Alabama White Sauce (6 pc.)
|Watermelon Salad
|$14.00
Greener Roots Lettuce, Garden Herbs, Southland Strawberries, Kenny's Blue, Shaved Radish, Spring Onion Green Goddess
|Fried Chicken Dinner
|$20.00
Husk Fried Chicken dinner served with two daily sides
Today's sides: Turnip Creamed Spinach with Crispy Shallot and a cold salad of Sprouted Beans, Apple & Lemon
More about Pinewood
Pinewood
33 Peabody St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Club Sandwich
|$15.00
turkey, bacon, ham, tomato, avocado, lettuce, herb mayo, multigrain bread
|French Dip
|$19.00
shaved try-tip, caramelized onion, horseradish cream, gruyere cheese, au jus
|Cheeseburger
|$16.00
bear creek farm beef, american cheese, lettuce, red onion, mayo, dijon mustard, and pickle
More about Chauhan Ale And Masala House
Chauhan Ale And Masala House
123 12Th Ave North, Nashville
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
sweet & savory spices
|Ginger Garlic Shrimp
|$21.00
ginger, garlic, lemon, turmeric
|Masala Braised lamb
|$21.00
star anise, cinnamon, chauhan masala
More about Corner Pub Downtown
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|Popular items
|CORNER CLUB
|$11.00
Three slices of toasted white bread, lettuce, tomato, bacon, smoked turkey, slow cooked ham, American, swiss and provolone cheese with mayo
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.00
A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$11.00
Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard
More about Cerveza Jack's Nashville
FRENCH FRIES
Cerveza Jack's Nashville
135 2nd ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Califlower Taco
|$4.00
|Steak Quesdilla
|$14.00
|Hot Chicken Burrito
|$12.00
More about City Winery
City Winery
609 LAFAYETTE STREET, Nashville
|Popular items
|CW "MelRose" Rose 2019 Bottle
|$18.00
This rose gold rosé is perfect for a warm
summer evening. Ripe with bright notes of
strawberry and yuzu on the nose, this light
and refreshing rose is one to stock up on.
|Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
fried, molasses vinaigrette, feta
|CW Chicken Wings (8)
|$12.00
Buttermilk brined, breaded smoked blackening spice, ranch dressing
More about Fleet Street Pub
FRENCH FRIES
Fleet Street Pub
207 printers alley, Nashville
|Popular items
|Dr. Pepper
|$1.75
|Waterloo Wings
|$9.75
|Chicken Pie
|$13.00
More about The Gumbo Bros
The Gumbo Bros
505 12th Ave South, Nashville
|Popular items
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$6.00
|Fried Shrimp Po Boy
|$16.00
|Nanny's Seafood Gumbo
|$7.00