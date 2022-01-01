Downtown cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Downtown
More about D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville
|Popular items
|The D'onut
|$4.75
Sugar-covered brioche donut filled with vanilla pastry cream
|Veggie Egg Sandwich
|$9.50
Free range egg, smashed avocado, white cheddar, roasted tomato, arugula, roasted tomato mayo on a homemade focaccia roll
|Chicken & Avocado Sandwich
|$9.75
Lemon chicken breast, smashed avocados, roasted tomatoes, dijonnaise on homemade focaccia bread
More about Carrie's Coffee etc
Carrie's Coffee etc
150 3rd Ave S #750, Nashville
|Popular items
|Yogurt
|$1.75
|Half Sandwich
|$5.49
|Whole Container Tuna
|$7.99
More about NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
114 8th Ave. S., Nashville
|Popular items
|Nash Burger
|$14.99
Fresh Ground Smash Burger cooked pink or no pink, with sharp cheddar cheese, hickory bacon, and a fried farm egg, topped with a bourbon maple mustard. All burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun with a thick sliced house pickle and a side of french fries.
|Avocado Toast
|$8.99
Thick cut wheatberry toast, fresh avocado, sliced strawberries, praline pecans and creamy goat cheese, drizzled with honey vinaigrette.
|Southern Cobb
|$14.99
Smoked turkey, hickory bacon, fresh avocado, farm eggs, white cheddar, and diced tomato. Buttermilk Ranch is suggested.
*Gluten Free