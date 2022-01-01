Downtown sandwich spots you'll love

D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe

555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (466 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The D'onut$4.75
Sugar-covered brioche donut filled with vanilla pastry cream
Veggie Egg Sandwich$9.50
Free range egg, smashed avocado, white cheddar, roasted tomato, arugula, roasted tomato mayo on a homemade focaccia roll
Chicken & Avocado Sandwich$9.75
Lemon chicken breast, smashed avocados, roasted tomatoes, dijonnaise on homemade focaccia bread
Carrie's Coffee etc image

 

Carrie's Coffee etc

150 3rd Ave S #750, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yogurt$1.75
Half Sandwich$5.49
Whole Container Tuna$7.99
DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey image

 

DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

235 5th Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwich$9.00
Bagel sandwich with Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs*, Broadbent bacon, and cheddar cheese.
Salmon Sandwich$14.00
Pan-seared salmon fillet on BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
PMP Sandwich$12.00
Prosciutto, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on sourdough. {+ avocado mash $1}
Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe image

 

Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe

501 Union St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black & Bleu$9.11
Wicked Chicken Sandwich$7.52
Brownie w/ Pecans$2.28
Central BBQ image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ

408 11th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1395 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Plate$12.99
Half Slab The Rib Plate$16.99
Half Hot Wings$6.99
