Downtown Mexican restaurants you'll love

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$5.99
Bacon, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Fish Taco$3.60
Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
Beef Taco$3.30
Choice of ground or shredded beef in a crispy corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#12 Slow-Roasted Brisket$5.75
barbacoa style brisket, red chile mayo, avocado relish, queso blanco, micro cilantro, comte' cheese encrusted flour tortilla
#1 Buffalo Chicken$4.85
crisp tenders, house buffalo sauce, carrots, Danish bleu cheese, ranch crema, micro celery, flour tortilla
#3 Spicy Tikka$4.85
crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla
More about Assembly Food Hall
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cerveza Jack's Nashville

135 2nd ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Califlower Taco$4.00
Steak Quesdilla$14.00
Hot Chicken Burrito$12.00
More about Cerveza Jack's Nashville

