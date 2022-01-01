Downtown Southern restaurants you'll love

Must-try Southern restaurants in Downtown

Husk - Nashville image

 

Husk - Nashville

37 Rutledge St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Wings$15.00
Field of Dreams Hickory Smoked Wings, Alabama White Sauce (6 pc.)
Watermelon Salad$14.00
Greener Roots Lettuce, Garden Herbs, Southland Strawberries, Kenny's Blue, Shaved Radish, Spring Onion Green Goddess
Fried Chicken Dinner$20.00
Husk Fried Chicken dinner served with two daily sides
Today's sides: Turnip Creamed Spinach with Crispy Shallot and a cold salad of Sprouted Beans, Apple & Lemon
More about Husk - Nashville
Chauhan Ale And Masala House image

 

Chauhan Ale And Masala House

123 12Th Ave North, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
sweet & savory spices
Ginger Garlic Shrimp$21.00
ginger, garlic, lemon, turmeric
Masala Braised lamb$21.00
star anise, cinnamon, chauhan masala
More about Chauhan Ale And Masala House
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon

114 8th Ave. S., Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1494 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nash Burger$14.99
Fresh Ground Smash Burger cooked pink or no pink, with sharp cheddar cheese, hickory bacon, and a fried farm egg, topped with a bourbon maple mustard. All burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun with a thick sliced house pickle and a side of french fries.
Avocado Toast$8.99
Thick cut wheatberry toast, fresh avocado, sliced strawberries, praline pecans and creamy goat cheese, drizzled with honey vinaigrette.
Southern Cobb$14.99
Smoked turkey, hickory bacon, fresh avocado, farm eggs, white cheddar, and diced tomato. Buttermilk Ranch is suggested.
*Gluten Free
More about NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
Restaurant banner

 

Arnold’s after dark

605 8th Avenue south, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Arnold’s after dark
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 Tenders$10.00
Four of our tender crispy golden brown tenders tossed in your choice of heat
The ANDRE Chicken Sandwich$10.00
The Andre Chicken Sandwich topped with your choice of our house made Sweet Heat or Kickin Ranch and your choice of heat with a side of slaw
4 Tenders with Fries$12.00
Four of our tender crispy golden brown tenders tossed in your choice of heat served with crispy french fries
More about Assembly Food Hall

