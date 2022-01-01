Downtown Southern restaurants you'll love
Must-try Southern restaurants in Downtown
More about Husk - Nashville
Husk - Nashville
37 Rutledge St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings
|$15.00
Field of Dreams Hickory Smoked Wings, Alabama White Sauce (6 pc.)
|Watermelon Salad
|$14.00
Greener Roots Lettuce, Garden Herbs, Southland Strawberries, Kenny's Blue, Shaved Radish, Spring Onion Green Goddess
|Fried Chicken Dinner
|$20.00
Husk Fried Chicken dinner served with two daily sides
Today's sides: Turnip Creamed Spinach with Crispy Shallot and a cold salad of Sprouted Beans, Apple & Lemon
More about Chauhan Ale And Masala House
Chauhan Ale And Masala House
123 12Th Ave North, Nashville
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
sweet & savory spices
|Ginger Garlic Shrimp
|$21.00
ginger, garlic, lemon, turmeric
|Masala Braised lamb
|$21.00
star anise, cinnamon, chauhan masala
More about NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
114 8th Ave. S., Nashville
|Popular items
|Nash Burger
|$14.99
Fresh Ground Smash Burger cooked pink or no pink, with sharp cheddar cheese, hickory bacon, and a fried farm egg, topped with a bourbon maple mustard. All burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun with a thick sliced house pickle and a side of french fries.
|Avocado Toast
|$8.99
Thick cut wheatberry toast, fresh avocado, sliced strawberries, praline pecans and creamy goat cheese, drizzled with honey vinaigrette.
|Southern Cobb
|$14.99
Smoked turkey, hickory bacon, fresh avocado, farm eggs, white cheddar, and diced tomato. Buttermilk Ranch is suggested.
*Gluten Free
More about Assembly Food Hall
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Popular items
|4 Tenders
|$10.00
Four of our tender crispy golden brown tenders tossed in your choice of heat
|The ANDRE Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
The Andre Chicken Sandwich topped with your choice of our house made Sweet Heat or Kickin Ranch and your choice of heat with a side of slaw
|4 Tenders with Fries
|$12.00
Four of our tender crispy golden brown tenders tossed in your choice of heat served with crispy french fries