Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Avocado rolls in
Downtown
/
Nashville
/
Downtown
/
Avocado Rolls
Downtown restaurants that serve avocado rolls
SALADS • SUSHI
The Eastern Peak
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
Avg 4.2
(397 reviews)
Avocado Roll
$6.50
More about The Eastern Peak
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
Avg 4.5
(37 reviews)
Salmon Avocado Roll
$9.00
Avocado & Cucumer Roll
$8.00
Avocado Maki Roll
$7.00
More about Assembly Food Hall
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Bacon Egg Sandwiches
Green Beans
Fried Pickles
Shrimp Rolls
Crispy Chicken
Waffles
Chicken Teriyaki
Steak Frites
More near Downtown to explore
The Gulch
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Bellevue
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Hillsboro West End
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Sobro
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Music Row
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Sylvan Park
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
South Nashville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Greenwood
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
East End
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(16 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Cookeville
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1315 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston