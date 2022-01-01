Carne asada in Downtown
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
530 Church Street, Nashville
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.75
Carne Asada with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions
|Carne Asada Loaded Fries
|$10.25
French fries topped with sour cream, shredded cheese and carne asada
|Carne Asada Nacos
|$10.50
Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped with guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo & cheese and carne asada