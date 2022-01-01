Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve carne asada

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco$3.75
Carne Asada with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions
Carne Asada Loaded Fries$10.25
French fries topped with sour cream, shredded cheese and carne asada
Carne Asada Nacos$10.50
Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped with guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo & cheese and carne asada
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cerveza Jack's Nashville

135 2nd ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Fries$12.00
More about Cerveza Jack's Nashville

